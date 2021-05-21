Hebard Shines in Sky's Win over Dream

The Oregon product turned in a big night in her first start of the season, collecting the second double-double of her career.

Former Oregon standout Ruthy Hebard poured in 18 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 3 blocks as the Chicago Sky defeated the Atlanta Dream 85-77 this week.

Hebard recorded her second career double-double — her first was on August 31, 2020, against the Indiana Fever when she put up 12 points and grabbed 11 boards.

She also logged a career-high four offensive rebounds in Wednesday’s victory.

Hebard knocked down 6 of her 14 shots and was 6 of 8 at the free throw line. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft stepped in for Candace Parker, who did not play due to an ankle injury.

Hebard’s 18 points are the second-most she has scored in her career, second to her 22-point performance last season on September 11 against the Dallas Wings.

It was an impressive performance given that Hebard missed most of training camp as she was playing in Turkey with Nesibe Aydin. In 33 games, she averaged 18.8 points and 11.0 rebounds and last played on May 3 in the KBSL (Women's Basketball Super league) Playoff semifinals.

The Sky came out firing in the first half, leading by 20 at halftime and holding the Dream to just 26 points in the half. Hebard played a big role in the defensive effort, recording 9 of her 10 rebounds and all 3 of her blocks in the first half.

One of the most impressive highlights from Hebard’s big night was at the end of the first quarter when she snagged a wild pass from Courtney Vandersloot and slashed a buzzer-beating desperation heave with her heel on the three-point line and Dream forward Monique Billings in her face.

The Sky return to action Sunday when they face the red-hot New York Liberty in Chicago. Hebard will compete against her former Oregon teammate Sabrina Ionescu for the first time on the WNBA stage.

That game is scheduled to tip at 10 am PST on ESPN.

