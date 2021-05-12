What's Next for Oregon Following Angela Dugalic's Transfer?

Dugalic is the fourth Duck to enter the transfer portal after playing 12.2 minutes per game in her freshman season.

Oregon forward Angela Dugalic entered her name in the transfer portal last week, and a source confirmed to Ducks Digest Tuesday that she is transferring to UCLA after one season at Oregon.

Dugalic was one of five 5-star recruits to come to Eugene in a historic 2020 class. After a season that ended with the Ducks losing in the Sweet 16 to Louisville, four players have left the program this offseason — Taylor Chavez, Jaz Shelley, Taylor Mikesell, and Dugalic.

As a true freshman, Dugalic appeared in every game and averaged 12.2 minutes per game — the second fewest of the “Fab Five” freshmen (Kylee Watson played 8.2 minutes per game). Head Coach Kelly Graves admitted after the season that he at times tried to balance the minutes of too many players, thus resulting in 10 players averaging more than 12 minutes per game.

The decision by Dugalic to move on from Oregon after just her freshman season is surprising. She may not have received as many minutes as expected, but showed a lot of potential as a ball-handler, passer, and defender.

“Angela is one of the most versatile forwards in the country,” Graves said after Dugalic signed in November of 2019. She can score with either hand around the rim and is a great mid-range and three-point shooter. She can handle the ball like a guard at 6’4”, and perhaps her most underrated skill is her passing ability.”

With a COVID-less offseason in 2021 and some significant pieces of last season’s team departing, Dugalic would likely have seen an increased role in her sophomore season. Coach Graves said after the season that he wants to play “a little bit more power basketball” in the future, given the success that Nyara Sabally and Sedona Prince enjoyed late in the season.

Dugalic could have been utilized similar to Satou Sabally, who is also a 6’4” forward that has elite passing skills and the ability to shoot from the outside. She would have been tough for defenses to guard, especially if she continues to improve and get stronger in the offseason.

Instead, Coach Graves will have to learn how to defend Dugalic as she moves on to UCLA. She will join a formidable frontcourt with Emily Bessoir and Izzy Anstey, who both stand at 6’4”.

Dugalic has a great chance to replace All-American forward Michaela Onyenwere, who was drafted sixth overall by the New York Liberty in the 2021 WNBA draft.

Dugalic’s transfer is an example of the growing trend in college sports of players transferring early in their collegiate careers.

Coach Graves spoke about the growth of the transfer portal in recent years in his wrap-up press conference after the season.

“It’s part of the game now,” he said. “I mean, my goodness, look at who people are adding and losing. It’s like free agency in the NBA.”

Next season, Sabally and Prince will likely be preseason All-Americans and will be expected to expand on last season’s success. With Dugalic transferring and Lydia Giomi graduating, the backup forwards will be Watson and incoming 6’8” freshman center Phillipina Kyei.

Coach Graves will have a very young roster in 2021-22 with two redshirt juniors and no seniors. With only eight players currently on the roster, don’t expect Graves to make many additional moves.

Given the struggles of giving ample playing time for everyone last year, Graves said that he prefers to have a smaller roster. This will be beneficial given how young the team is and how little development the team received with a limited offseason last year.

“I think everybody feels more engaged,” Graves said of having a smaller roster. “If I start adding players, then am I not in the same position that I was last year? Lots of players, not enough playing time, kids that are unhappy, returners who were keys in years before aren’t getting as much and now they want to leave.”

Without Dugalic, the “Fab Five” now becomes four, which currently makes up half of the team. Te-Hina Paopao, Maddie Scherr, Kylee Watson and Sydney Parrish will have to make a significant jump from McDonald’s All-American freshmen phenoms to sophomore stars that can lead the team to another deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

