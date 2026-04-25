First Look at Dylan Raiola in Oregon's Spring Game Uniforms Turns Heads

EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks annual spring football game is a prime opportunity for fans to get an early look at new transfers, incoming freshmen and returning veterans poised to shape the 2026 season.

Much of the attention will naturally center on quarterbacks, breakout newcomers and position battles, but there is another part of the spectacle that rarely disappoints: Oregon’s Nike uniforms.

The Ducks are leading the way in football fashion, even in a spring scrimmage. Here's the first look at transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola in Oregon's spring game uniforms. Quarterbacks are wearing green non-contact jerseys, and so is Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola at the spring game | Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei at the spring game | Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Ducks uniforms at the spring game | Bri Amaranthus

What might be a routine scrimmage at other schools is elevated at Oregon. The Ducks dazzled in alternate combinations, with military appreciation themes and subtle design details that are turning heads at Autzen Stadium and garnering buzz on social media.

If the spring game uniforms are an indication of what Oregon's uniforms could be for the 2026 season, buckle up Ducks fans!

It's a cool moment for the new Ducks, like transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola, who get to put on the Ducks uniform for the first time.

Oregon Spring Game Teams

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) arrives before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Combat Ducks - who are wearing black - are led by quarterback Dante Moore who has plenty of weapons at his disposal, including: receiver Dakorien Moore, receiverJeremiah McClellan, tight end Jamari Johnson, and transfer receiver Iverson Hooks.

The Fighting Ducks - who are wearing white - are led by transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola who will be throwing to exciting playmakers like receivers Evan Stewart (returning from injury), Gatlin Bair and Messiah Hampton.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. and Dorian Brew are on the Fighting Ducks and face the challenge of defending Moore.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning is entering his fifth season in Eugene, with potentially his most dangerous roster yet. He detailed the format for this year's spring game.

"There'll be some guys that we probably shut down or limit at times throughout that, but we've got a lot of guys on this team that need the opportunity to go play football in that game day environment. So it'll be very similar to what it's been - running quarters like we've done, playing two-minute situations out, trying to create some of that on both sides of the ball, separate the teams in the two different groups."

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lanning also added there could be an opportunity to pull a player from one team to the other to accomplish all their goals for the day - so keep an eye out on any sideline switching.

Spring Game Highlights

Beyond getting a preview of what the 2026 Oregon football team will look like, the spring game offers a chance for the community to come together and give back. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to Food For Lane County.

The Spring Game will again spotlight Oregon’s military appreciation.

The Ducks give a halftime tribute honoring Gold Star Families, with in-game recognition of veterans, a weather permitting F-15 flyover, the annual postgame gift exchange between Oregon players and active duty military members, plus military displays and interactive activities around Autzen Stadium hosted by the United States Armed Forces.

Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson catches a pass during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's also an opportunity to highlight former Ducks and epitomize the phrase, "Once a Duck, Always A Duck. Many former Oregon players will be back at Autzen Stadium for the sunny, spring day. The teams will also have guest coaches that are currently in the NFL.

Combat Ducks: Penei Sewell, Kayvon Thibodeaux

Fighting Ducks: Tez Johnson, Deommodore Lenoir

Oregon's 2025 Uniforms Made History

The Ducks wore 15 different uniform combinations during the 2025 season which is tied for most ever with the 2014 season.

Oregon's creativity was on full display with different themes that included the Shoe Duck combination (honoring Phil Knight), the Grateful Ducks combination (including tie die details) and the glow-in-the-dark 'Mummy Duck' combination for the double-overtime win at Penn State.

Clearly in 2025, the Ducks continued showing the power of their national brand through their unique uniform combinations.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.