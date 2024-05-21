Former Oregon Ducks WR Troy Franklin Reveals Rookie Motivation With Denver Broncos
Former Oregon Ducks receiver Troy Franklin was routinely projected as a first- or second-rounder in many mock drafts leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft this past April. So when he fell to the Denver Broncos in the fourth round at pick No. 102, it's safe to say that many were surprised.
Franklin was certainly one of them, but it might have worked out for the best. He's headed to the Broncos with former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, as the pair will now look to spearhead a new era in Denver.
But don't get it twisted: Franklin isn't forgetting about the teams that passed up on him.
"I think I just like to self-talk to myself, to remind myself, to see how all the other 31 teams viewed me or whatever the case is," Franklin said. "So I kind of just let that sit in my head—a chip on my shoulder type deal."
Franklin was the No. 1 receiver for Nix, a Heisman finalist, in an elite Ducks passing offense. After posting a combined 1,100 receiving yards during his first two collegiate seasons, Franklin exploded during his third year in 2023, finishing with 81 catches for a team-high 1,383 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He had eight 100-yard receiving games across 13 contests.
The Broncos will kickoff their regular season on Sunday, Sept. 8 in Seattle against the Seahawks. Oregon fans looking to catch Nix and Franklin won't have to travel far to watch the rookies make their Week 1 debut.