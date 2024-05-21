Oregon Football Pursues Ohio State Decommit Cornerback Blake Woodby
EUGENE - As the Oregon Ducks look to build out another elite recruiting class for the 2025 cycle, a prominent cornerback has recently become available. Blake Woodby, a 5-foot-10, 175-lb corner out of Baltimore, Maryland decommitted from Ohio State last week and has taken a visit to Eugene, being in attendance for Oregon’s spring game in April.
Woodby is rated as the No. 7 cornerback in the 2025 high school cycle and holds offers from Oregon, Auburn, Georgia, Clemson, and Alabama, among others. Oregon, Alabama, and Tennessee are considered the leading candidates but Woodby’s recruitment appears pretty open at this time.
Possessing elite speed with a laser-timed 4.39 40-yard dash, the St. Frances Academy product will be athletically ready to play at the college level immediately. His lack of size may be a concern in the National Football League but should be adequate for college as we’ve seen numerous undersized corners excel.
As for specific positional fit, Woodby has played the boundary, field, and nickel corner roles throughout high school and would bring phenomenal versatility to Oregon’s secondary. Oregon coach Dan Lanning values a versatile cornerback as he’s targeted players like Kam Alexander and Jabbar Muhammad in the transfer portal who both have experience in the boundary and field corner spots.
Woodby would be an elite pickup for Oregon as the Ducks secondary struggled to containhigh-end passing offenses in 2022 and 2023. After adding an impressive transfer portal class, securing the future of the cornerback room should be at the forefront of coach Lanning’s recruiting priorities.