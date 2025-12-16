Oregon Ducks' National Championship Odds Shift Prior To College Football Playoff

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks' national championship odds have shifted wildly over the course of the 2025 season and have finally settled into the middle of the pack going into the College Football Playoff. According to BetMGM, the Ducks have +800 odds to win their first-ever national championship.

Oregon Ducks' Odds Boost

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after a timeout as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the Ducks beat the Washington Huskies in Seattle, their odds sat at +1100 to win it all, but since then the Ducks have seen their odds improve to +800. There could be a few reasons at play, but maybe the biggest reason their odds moved is the makeup of the CFP bracket. As the No. 5 seed, the Ducks avoided being on the same side of the bracket as both Ohio State and Georgia, meaning they could only face them in the national championship game.

The Ducks' odds shifted once the final College Football Playoff bracket was released. Oregon will have what many consider a “tune-up” game against James Madison, and should Oregon handle business at Autzen Stadium in the first round, a meeting with Texas Tech would be on the horizon.

Injury Status Of Ducks Wide Receivers Could Play Role In Odds Shift

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

While no path to a national championship is easy, the Ducks' path is maybe the most favorable of the entire field. The Ducks' odds could have shifted recently due to the health of star wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart. Stewart suffered an injury before the season began and has not seen the field all year, and Moore has been sidelined with a knee injury for the last few weeks of the regular season.

Both Stewart and Moore were seen at practice at Autzen Stadium in the week leading up to the Ducks' final home game of the season. If both could play throughout the CFP, it would certainly be a boost for the Ducks.

Big Ten Teams Favored

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day during the Indiana versus Ohio State Big Ten Championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notably, three of the top four favorites to win the CFP are Big Ten teams, with Ohio State holding as the favorite at +225, and the Indiana Hoosiers a hair behind them at +275. Georgia is the lone SEC team in the top four favorites, with the Bulldogs holding +500 odds.

The Ducks' first opponent, James Madison, are currently tied for the longest odds to win the national championship with Tulane at +50000. If the Ducks were to beat James Madison, they would match up against Texas Tech in the quarterfinal round. The Red Raiders currently hold +900 odds to win the national championship, just a +100 difference from the Ducks.

