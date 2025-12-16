Oregon Ducks' National Championship Odds Shift Prior To College Football Playoff
The No. 5 Oregon Ducks' national championship odds have shifted wildly over the course of the 2025 season and have finally settled into the middle of the pack going into the College Football Playoff. According to BetMGM, the Ducks have +800 odds to win their first-ever national championship.
Oregon Ducks' Odds Boost
After the Ducks beat the Washington Huskies in Seattle, their odds sat at +1100 to win it all, but since then the Ducks have seen their odds improve to +800. There could be a few reasons at play, but maybe the biggest reason their odds moved is the makeup of the CFP bracket. As the No. 5 seed, the Ducks avoided being on the same side of the bracket as both Ohio State and Georgia, meaning they could only face them in the national championship game.
The Ducks' odds shifted once the final College Football Playoff bracket was released. Oregon will have what many consider a “tune-up” game against James Madison, and should Oregon handle business at Autzen Stadium in the first round, a meeting with Texas Tech would be on the horizon.
Injury Status Of Ducks Wide Receivers Could Play Role In Odds Shift
While no path to a national championship is easy, the Ducks' path is maybe the most favorable of the entire field. The Ducks' odds could have shifted recently due to the health of star wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart. Stewart suffered an injury before the season began and has not seen the field all year, and Moore has been sidelined with a knee injury for the last few weeks of the regular season.
Both Stewart and Moore were seen at practice at Autzen Stadium in the week leading up to the Ducks' final home game of the season. If both could play throughout the CFP, it would certainly be a boost for the Ducks.
Big Ten Teams Favored
Notably, three of the top four favorites to win the CFP are Big Ten teams, with Ohio State holding as the favorite at +225, and the Indiana Hoosiers a hair behind them at +275. Georgia is the lone SEC team in the top four favorites, with the Bulldogs holding +500 odds.
MORE: Dan Lanning Challenging Mike Bellotti In Oregon Coach Milestone
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting Another Multi-Sport Athlete to Eugene
MORE: Oregon Ducks Who Are Still Pending NFL Draft Decisions
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
The Ducks' first opponent, James Madison, are currently tied for the longest odds to win the national championship with Tulane at +50000. If the Ducks were to beat James Madison, they would match up against Texas Tech in the quarterfinal round. The Red Raiders currently hold +900 odds to win the national championship, just a +100 difference from the Ducks.
Ohio State +225
Indiana +275
Georgia +500
Oregon +800
Texas Tech +900
Texas A&M +1700
Miami +2200
Alabama +2500
Ole Miss +2500
Oklahoma +5000
Tulane +50000
James Madison +50000
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.