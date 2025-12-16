Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' National Championship Odds Shift Prior To College Football Playoff

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks will look to take advantage of their favorable College Football Playoff path to attempt to win their first ever national championship. Since the CFP bracket has been released, the Ducks odds to win the title have shifted.
Kyle Clements|
Oregon coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field for their game against Southern California Nov. 22, 2025.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field for their game against Southern California Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In this story:

Oregon DucksTexas Tech Red RaidersIndiana HoosiersJames Madison DukesOhio State BuckeyesGeorgia Bulldogs

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks' national championship odds have shifted wildly over the course of the 2025 season and have finally settled into the middle of the pack going into the College Football Playoff. According to BetMGM, the Ducks have +800 odds to win their first-ever national championship. 

Oregon Ducks' Odds Boost

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Sports Betting Autzen Stadium Eugene Dante Moore James Madison Dukes Indiana Hoosiers
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after a timeout as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the Ducks beat the Washington Huskies in Seattle, their odds sat at +1100 to win it all, but since then the Ducks have seen their odds improve to +800. There could be a few reasons at play, but maybe the biggest reason their odds moved is the makeup of the CFP bracket. As the No. 5 seed, the Ducks avoided being on the same side of the bracket as both Ohio State and Georgia, meaning they could only face them in the national championship game. 

The Ducks' odds shifted once the final College Football Playoff bracket was released. Oregon will have what many consider a “tune-up” game against James Madison, and should Oregon handle business at Autzen Stadium in the first round, a meeting with Texas Tech would be on the horizon. 

Injury Status Of Ducks Wide Receivers Could Play Role In Odds Shift

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Sports Betting Autzen Stadium Eugene Dante Moore James Madison Dukes Indiana Hoosiers
Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

While no path to a national championship is easy, the Ducks' path is maybe the most favorable of the entire field. The Ducks' odds could have shifted recently due to the health of star wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart. Stewart suffered an injury before the season began and has not seen the field all year, and Moore has been sidelined with a knee injury for the last few weeks of the regular season.

 Both Stewart and Moore were seen at practice at Autzen Stadium in the week leading up to the Ducks' final home game of the season. If both could play throughout the CFP, it would certainly be a boost for the Ducks. 

Big Ten Teams Favored

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Sports Betting Autzen Stadium Eugene Dante Moore James Madison Dukes Indiana Hoosiers
Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day during the Indiana versus Ohio State Big Ten Championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notably, three of the top four favorites to win the CFP are Big Ten teams, with Ohio State holding as the favorite at +225, and the Indiana Hoosiers a hair behind them at +275. Georgia is the lone SEC team in the top four favorites, with the Bulldogs holding +500 odds.

MORE: Dan Lanning Challenging Mike Bellotti In Oregon Coach Milestone

MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting Another Multi-Sport Athlete to Eugene

MORE: Oregon Ducks Who Are Still Pending NFL Draft Decisions 

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

The Ducks' first opponent, James Madison, are currently tied for the longest odds to win the national championship with Tulane at +50000. If the Ducks were to beat James Madison, they would match up against Texas Tech in the quarterfinal round. The Red Raiders currently hold +900 odds to win the national championship, just a +100 difference from the Ducks.

Ohio State +225
Indiana +275
Georgia +500
Oregon +800
Texas Tech +900
Texas A&M +1700
Miami +2200
Alabama +2500
Ole Miss +2500
Oklahoma +5000
Tulane +50000
James Madison +50000 

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Published
Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

Home/Football