Why 4-Star Recruit Braylon Hodge Committed To Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning
Four-star linebacker Braylon Hodge committed to the Oregon Ducks, adding to their talented recruiting class of 2026. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks were competing with several programs, including the Michigan Wolverines and the Texas Longhorns, to land the elite recruit.
According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, Hodge is the No. 288 recruit in the nation, No. 17 linebacker, and the No. 1 player from Colorado. Though other programs put up a fight, the Oregon Ducks stood out the most to Hodge. The talented prospect spoke to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong about his decision:
“I chose Oregon because they showed me so much love,” Hodge told Rivals. “The development that I will get is top-tier, and the team is tight-knit and hard working.”
“Coach Lanning he is a defensive coach. He played the linebacker position. That’s obviously huge for me,” Hodge continued. “Same thing with [defensive coordinator] Coach Tosh Lupoi. I’d have three linebacker coaches there. The development is outstanding.”
Oregon’s Ability To Develop Players
The Oregon Ducks have a strong track record of developing players and sending them to the NFL since Lanning took over. The Ducks were represented heavily in the 2025 NFL Draft with 10 players selected. Of the 10 players drafted, four were defenders, including first-round pick, defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.
The Oregon Ducks have one of the top defenses in college football this season as well, and the linebackers have been performing at a high level. The team’s leading tackler is linebacker Bryce Boettcher with 57 total tackles.
With a defensive-minded coaching staff, Hodge picked a program that can develop him at a high level, and he could be among the next defensive stars to come out of Oregon.
Oregon’s Strong Culture
In addition to the talented roster, it is the Oregon Ducks’ culture that led Hodge to his commitment to the program. While speaking with Wiltfong about his commitment to Oregon, Hodge highlighted the team's "hard-working" and "focused" mindset.
The Oregon Ducks are one of the top teams in the nation, ranked No. 6 heading into week 9 of the college football season. The Ducks may have one loss, but they were able to bounce back quickly, as their goals remain focused on a national title.
Oregon is a program that is progressively improving each season and has maintained a talented defense under Lanning. While the program has a talented staff who recruited Hodge heavily, the Oregon commit has also had the chance to see how well the team has come together this season.
Per Rivals, Hodge is looking to return to Autzen Stadium for Oregon’s game against the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, which will be the final home game of the Ducks’ regular season.
Oregon Ducks’ Class of 2026
Following the commitment from Hodge, the Oregon Ducks recruiting class is now ranked No. 3 in the nation and No. 2 in the Big Ten, per On3. The Ducks now have 18 commits, featuring four five-star and 12 4-star recruits.
Hodge is joining a class full of talented defensive recruits, including five-star safety Jett Washington, five-star edge Anthony Jones, four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin, and several others.
Lanning and the Ducks have a talented group of players set to join the team in 2026 as Oregon looks to maintain being one of the most dominant teams in college football.