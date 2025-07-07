Why 5-Star Recruit Calvin Russell Committed to Syracuse Over Oregon, Michigan, Florida State
The Oregon Ducks took a bit of a recruiting hit over the weekend, as five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell officially committed to the Syracuse Orange. Russell, if he formally signs with the Orange later this year, is poised to be Syracuse’s highest-ranked recruit in program history.
The five-star two-sport athlete chose Syracuse over Michigan, Oregon, and Florida State. In the days before Russell’s announcement, the only buzz in online circles about where Russell might go was trending towards Michigan securing his commitment.
Russell is intent on playing both football and basketball at the collegiate level, as basketball is a priority for him. Russell has had success in both sports at Miami Northwestern High School.
Russell won the Florida 3A state title in football this last season, accumulating 39 catches for 704 yards while adding 13 touchdowns to cap off an incredible season under Miami Northwestern High School coach and former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
Russell is a force to be reckoned with on the hardwood as well as the gridiron. Russell, who plays small forward at Miami Northwestern High School, averaged 21 points per game while collecting seven rebounds per game.
Perhaps the reason Russell committing to Syracuse is such a shock is simply due to the fact that the five-star did not take an official visit to upstate New York in the month of June, with the talented wideout instead taking official visits to other colleges around the country.
In fact, when Russell spoke to On3 a week before his commitment, he didn't even mention Syracuse as a landing spot. Russell mentioned Michigan, Florida State, and Oregon as potential landing spots in the days leading up to his commitment.
Russell would have been a major get for Ducks basketball coach Dana Altman as well as football coach Dan Lanning.
Syracuse had obviously laid out the best path for Russell, who will now play football for Orange coach Fran Brown, who is coming off a 10-win season with the Orange that saw Syracuse get multiple players drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. Russell is in line to play on the hardwood at Syracuse for coach Adrian Autry, who took over for legendary Orange coach Jim Boeheim.
While the Ducks missed out on Russell, there is still some time to go before signing day, meaning if Ducks coach Dan Lanning or Dana Altman want to give it another go in the race to flip Russell’s commitment, they would be able to do so.
Oregon currently has just one wide receiver committed to the Ducks in the class of 2026, with four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton set to join the team next summer.
The Ducks' 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 8 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten, following the USC Trojans and Ohio State Buckeyes.