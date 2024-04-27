Bucky Irving Drafted to Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bucs Got 'A Real One'
Former Oregon Duck running back Bucky Irving was drafted No. 125 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2024 NFL Draft. Fresh off back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons with the Ducks, the Bucs are getting "a real one," says Oregon Coach Dan Lanning, who also called Irving 'the heartbeat' on X.
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound running back wow’d college football fans this season with his innate ability to break tackles and make defenders miss.
FIT WITH TAMPA BAY
Don’t be fooled by his size, Irving displays impressive strength and fights for every yard. Irving is poised to be a valuable and useful change-of-pace back in the NFL.
CONTRACT
Irving's contract with the Buccanneers is projected to be a four-year, $4,751,552 deal with a $731,552 signing bonus, according to OverTheCap.com.
FUN FACT
Irving had only one fumble over 486 carries during his career.
COLLEGE CAREER
Irving totaled 1,180 yards and 11 touchdowns on 186 carries in 2023. He also caught 56 passes for 413 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
His junior resume is long… Irving earned Associated Press All-Pac-12 first team, Coaches All-Pac-12 first team, Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 first team, Phil Steele All-Pac-12 first team and CSC Academic All-America first team.
Irving transferred to Oregon his sophomore season after one season at Minnesota. As a sophomore with the Ducks, he totaled 1,357 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns on 187 total touches in 2022.
Irving is the seventh Duck drafted so far in the 2024 NFL Draft, which breaks the Oregon program record for most players drafted. The previous record of six Ducks drafted had been set four times, including last year.
Irving joins Bo Nix, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Troy Franklin, Khyree Jackson, Brandon Dorlus and Evan Williams as Ducks in the NFL.