Five Takeaways NFL Draft: Oregon's Bo Nix, Justin Herbert Trade Buzz, Pac-12 Dominance
Oregon football, Bo Nix, Justin Herbert and Pac-12 Conference dominance are major storylines in the 2024 NFL Draft first round.
After one of the most fascinating and secretive draft processes, the Denver Broncos got their guy in quarterback Bo Nix. Oregon football coach Dan Lanning traveled to Alabama to be with Nix and beamed in the background as he got the call from Denver and coach Sean Payton.
Here are five takeaways from Thursday night:
1. Former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was selected by Denver Broncos with No. 12-overall pick. Nix helped set NFL Draft history, with six quarterbacks drafted in the first round. Six is the most-ever quarterbacks to be drafted in the first round, tying the 1983 Draft. The 1983 QB draft class is often considered the greatest quarterback class ever, featuring John Elway, Jim Kelly, Ken O'Brien, and Dan Marino.
2. Former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert gets help with first offensive lineman off the board. With the No.5-overall pick, the Los Angeles Chargers selected offensive tackle Joe Alt. Alt, who is a massive 6-foot-9 and 321 pounds, will be a literally huge addition to help protect Herbert.
3. The Los Angeles Chargers and new coach Jim Harbaugh declined trade requests for quarterback Justin Herbert, reportedly from the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings. The Patriots and Vikings received "a flat no,” according to ESPN.
4. There were six Pac-12 players were drafted within the first 15 selections...
USC QB Caleb Williams to Chicago Bears, Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. to Atlanta Falcons, Washington WR Rome Odunze to Chicago Bears, Oregon QB Bo Nix to Denver Broncos, Oregon State OT Troy Fauntanu to Pittsburgh Steelers, UCLA Edge Laiatu Latu to Indianapolis Colts.
5. First thing Nix said on the draft phone call with the Broncos was, “You wanna win a Super Bowl?” Denver coach Sean Payton can’t stop raving about Nix. Payton’s confidence in the “super intelligent” Nix rivals his past belief in Patrick Mahomes during the 2017 NFL Draft Process.
The Oregon Ducks football team now has had a player drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft for five-years straight, extending a new record for the program. Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson and receiver Troy Franklin are still on the board and projected to be second-round selections.
The 2024 NFL Draft continues Friday with coverage of the second and third rounds starting at 4 p.m. PT.