[WATCH] Bo Nix Gets Draft Call From Denver Broncos: 'You Want To Win A Super Bowl?'
With Oregon football coach Dan Lanning, family and friends surrounding him, former Duck quarterback Bo Nix got the NFL Draft call from the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
"You wanna win a Super Bowl?" says Nix on the video, posted by Oregon Football.
"Coach (Sean) Payton, what's up! You ready to roll?" says Nix.
Coach Lanning beams in the background as Nix celebrates with his family. The Broncos selected Nix with the No. 12 overall pick. It's the first time ever Broncos coach Sean Payton drafted a quarterback in the first two rounds of the draft in his career.
In the Mile High City, the Russell Willson era is over and the Bo Nix Era is just beginning.
Notable, Nix becomes the seventh Duck quarterback ever to be drafted in the first round, joining Justin Herbert (2020), Marcus Mariota (2015), Joey Harrington (2002), Akili Smith (1999), Chris Miller (1987) and George Shaw (1955).
Also with Nix's selection, Oregon has now had a first-round pick in five straight NFL Drafts. Nix joins Penei Sewell (2021), Herbert, Kayvon Thibodeaux (2022) and Christian Gonzalez (2023).
As Nix begins his professional career, frequent comparisons tie him to retired quarterback Drew Brees. Broncos Coach Payton raved about Nix, the most accurate passer in college football history:
"Number one, he's extremely smart and he handles the protections and he's a tough sack," Payton said during a draft night interview on "The Pat McAfee Show". "I mean, the ball comes out and, at times, he can hang in there longer maybe with a progression, but aside from the mental, that day and even his pro day, his arm strength was extremely impressive."