Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Reacts to Troy Franklin's NFL Draft Slide to Denver Broncos
As the dust settled on the 2024 NFL Draft, Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning expressed surprise and optimism regarding wide receiver Troy Franklin's later-than-expected selection.
Franklin, who was projected as a potential top-50 pick, was eventually drafted by the Denver Broncos with the 102nd overall pick after the team traded with the Seattle Seahawks to move up in the order using the 121st, 136th, and 207th overall picks in a deal with the Seattle Seahawks.
Franklin had to wait until day three to get the call.
The move reunites Franklin with his former quarterback, Bo Nix, sparking excitement about their continued partnership at the professional level.
“Yeah, I am certainly surprised that some teams missed on an opportunity to get him, but I know that Troy is going to make the best of the opportunity that he got," Lanning said. "He’s going to a great team with coaches that understand his strengths, and he’s getting to play with his former quarterback.
"You can sit here and worry about what everybody else and their situation is, but I’m excited about the situation that Troy is walking into," Lanning continued.
The synergy between Nix and Franklin was a highlight during their time at Oregon, culminating in Franklin's impressive last season, where he caught 81 passes for over 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns. This existing chemistry is a significant advantage as they transition to the NFL under the Broncos' vision.
Lanning also reflected on the emotional aspect of the draft process, especially being present during these pivotal moments for his players.
“I thought that might play out, having some late-night conversations with teams about our guys," Lanning said. "Getting to share those moments with these players, I feel like it’s a small piece we can give back for all they’ve done for us. Seeing some dreams live out is pretty awesome, especially when you can be there with the family and experience it firsthand.”
The 2024 Draft was notably successful for the Ducks, with eight selected players. Lanning commented on this achievement, stating the outcome showcases the promise for the program in the future.
“I think it was eight right? Eight? Not bad. I think it’s exciting, now it’s about getting more of those guys in the first and second rounds," Lanning said. "You’re so thrilled for people that work their tails off for an opportunity and compete so hard for the Oregon Ducks, and for that to turn into future success for them, that’s something we’re really excited about.
"Those guys put blood, sweat, and tears into their efforts here and I know that’s going to carry over well," Lanning explained. "There’s some NFL teams getting really good players.”
As Lanning celebrates the success of his players making the leap to the professional ranks, the focus at Oregon remains on developing talent that can not only excel at the collegiate level but also make a significant impact in the NFL.
The reunion of Nix and Franklin in Denver is a testament to the Ducks' success in preparing players for the next level, and it marks an exciting new chapter for both athletes as they aim to carry their collegiate success into their professional careers.