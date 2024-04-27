Troy Franklin Details Private Denver Broncos Pre-NFL Draft Workout With Bo Nix
The Denver Broncos kicked off the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft with a strategic move, trading up to select former Oregon Ducks standout wide receiver Troy Franklin as the 102nd overall pick. Denver exchanged their 121st, 136th, and 207th picks with Seattle, also acquiring the 235th pick in the process.
Franklin expressed joy and relief upon being drafted, describing the moment as "a dream come true."
"Just feelings of joy. I'm relaxed now. I just wanted to get my name called. It's a blessed feeling," Franklin said. "I'm grateful to be selected. I don't even know what to say right now. It is just a dream come true. I'm so glad that somebody just gave me a chance, the Broncos gave me a chance to go out there and showcase my talent and do whatever I need to do to help the team. It is very great to be back with my guy [QB Bo Nix] who I played with in college."
During the 2023 season, Franklin was a key player for the Ducks, catching 81 passes for 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns, leading his team in all three categories. His performance set new school records for both single-season receiving yards and touchdowns, with his touchdown count tying for third nationwide.
"[lt was] just a lot of work. We have a lot of player-led stuff that goes on at Oregon," Franklin said. "We had a lot of time where me and Bo Nix and receivers, tight ends and just the whole offensive unit would just make sure we're walking through stuff. We're passing the ball, just running routes on there. Making sure our connection was right. Just trying to hone in, making sure that we're on the same page and getting things done."
Following a stellar season, Franklin earned accolades as a second-team All-American and a first-team All-Pac-12 selection, finishing his college career with a record-setting 25 receiving touchdowns. His partnership with quarterback Bo Nix was particularly productive, and this dynamic duo will now continue in Denver.
Franklin praised Nix for his supportive playstyle, saying, "He makes the receiver's job easier. That’s my guy right there."
They had previously connected during a private workout for the Broncos, where Franklin aimed to impress with his smooth catching abilities.
"That day, pretty much I just had the workout for them. Bo Nix had the meeting and everything like that," Franklin said. "I just kind of went out there and caught for him. It was really more spot catching, but I just wanted to make sure that it obviously looked like I was catching the ball easily, fluidly, all of that good stuff. They had me run a couple of top of the routes, and did that just fluid. So just making sure I had good conversations with them and things like that. I think I gave off a good first impression to them when they were out there."
Franklin expressed how playing with Nix allows receivers to be placed in positions for "very catchable" passes, making his job easier.
"They are very catchable. He makes the receiver's job easier," Franklin said. "That is my guy right there."
Regarding making the NFL adjustment, Franklin is confident his all-around skill set will translate. After adding more weight, he's confident his frame will enable him to be highly successful.
"I really think all parts of my game are pretty sharp. I think I can do everything," Franklin said. "Obviously, I know with my frame that I need to put a little bit more weight on and stuff like that. That is going to get fixed."
Franklin's selection marks a strategic addition to the Broncos' roster, promising to bolster their offensive capabilities with his proven track record and existing chemistry with Nix.