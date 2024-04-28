What NFL Draft Grade Did Bo Nix and Troy Franklin Earn For Denver Broncos?
The Denver Broncos strategically bolstered their offense in the 2024 NFL Draft by selecting former Oregon Ducks standouts Bo Nix and Troy Franklin.
When grading the Broncos' draft selections for some of the newest ProDucks, Mile High Huddle graded the use of the 12th overall pick on Bo Nix as a B, while picking Troy Franklin with the 102nd selection received an A- grade.
The general decision to draft Nix is viewed favorably, but the sentiment was focused on how early he was selected based on prior projections. He will initially compete with Jarrett Stidham, Ben DiNucci, and the recently acquired Zach Wilson for playing time.
"He throws with timing, anticipation, and touch, allowing his receivers ample space to make plays after the catch," Sanderson wrote. "Though he could have possibly been drafted later in the class, the Broncos landed their guy to lead the franchise into the future."
Broncos head coach Sean Payton was very high on Nix throughout the draft, highlighting his throwing accuracy, leadership, and work ethic. Denver leaned on insight from Nix's former teammate, Alex Forsyth, who was selected in the seventh round of last year's draft by the Broncos.
Franklin's projected top-50 selection entering the NFL Draft was a significant factor in his favorable grade. Given his lofty production at Oregon catching passes from Nix, it was easy to see the value in the decision. Denver traded up to select Franklin using the 121st, 136th, and 207th overall picks in a deal with the Seattle Seahawks.
"Franklin was tabbed as a potential top-50 selection, adding value to the selection despite the trade-up," Sanderson wrote. "Furthermore, Franklin was the top receiver for the Oregon Ducks and a favorite of Nix, catching 81 passes for over 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns last season."
The Broncos will have plenty of opportunity to focus on Nix's development after moving on from Russell Wilson. It should only help to have a familiar target in Franklin for Nix to throw to in the offense along with the other options on Denver's roster.