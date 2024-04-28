Dan Lanning 'Thrilled' Over Oregon Ducks Setting NFL Draft Record
During the 2024 NFL Draft, the Oregon Ducks football program set a new record, with eight players selected, eclipsing the previous high of six. This landmark achievement underlines the burgeoning talent factory that Eugene has become, spearheaded by head coach Dan Lanning.
"I think it's exciting. Now it's about getting more of those guys in the first and second," Lanning said. "You're so thrilled for people that work their tails off for an opportunity to compete so hard for the Oregon Ducks and for that to turn into a future for success for them, that's something that we're really excited about."
The Ducks showcased their depth across various rounds, with a notable highlight being wide receiver Troy Franklin's selection by the Denver Broncos in the fourth round, ensuring a reunion with former teammate quarterback Bo Nix.
This pairing had previously electrified the college football scene, with Franklin setting an Oregon record for receiving touchdowns and matching the record for 100-yard receiving games.
The impressive list of drafted Ducks includes:
- QB Bo Nix – Round 1, Pick 12 (Denver Broncos)
- Center Jackson Powers-Johnson – Round 2, Pick 44 (Las Vegas Raiders)
- WR Troy Franklin - Pick 102 (Denver Broncos)
- CB Khyree Jackson - Pick 108 (Minnesota Vikings)
- DL Brandon Dorlus - Pick 109 (Atlanta Falcons)
- S Evan Williams - Pick 111 (Green Bay Packers)
- RB Bucky Irving - Pick 125 (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
- LB Jamal Hill - Pick 188 (Houston Texans)
Reflecting on this record-setting draft, Lanning shared his thoughts, focusing not just on the accomplishments but on the broader aspirations for his program.
"Yeah, recruit well and develop your roster, understand the strengths and the weaknesses of your team and continue to build into that and always prepare with the future in mind," Lanning said. "Obviously, we're getting ready for this next season. But the season after that is gonna be just as important how we recruit and events like this are huge for it.
"There's a lot of recruits out there today watching us play but they're not going to impact next season, but they'll impact the season after that," Lanning explained. "So we have to do a great job of developing our young guys we have here and continue to build our roster."
Lanning praised the commitment and effort of his players, emphasizing the intense preparation they underwent at Oregon.
"Those guys put blood sweat and tears into their efforts here," Lanning said. "And I know that's gonna carry over well, there's some NFL teams getting really good players."
As the Ducks continue to produce NFL-caliber talent, the expectations for Lanning's squad grow. The coach's philosophy of hard work and dedication resonates through his players, who achieve on the field and embody the mental toughness required to excel at the next level, making the program enticing to recruits.