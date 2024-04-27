'Violent' Jackson Powers-Johnson Drafted to Las Vegas Raiders with 44th Pick: Contract Details
Center Jackson Powers-Johnson was drafted No. 44 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft. The former Oregon Duck is versatile on the offensive line with a chance to make an immediate impact for Las Vegas.
Jackson Powers-Johnson becomes highest-drafted center in Oregon football history.
FIT WITH RAIDERS
Powers-Johnson could develop into a reliable long-term starter for Las Vegas, who is looking to solidify their offensive line, particularly at tackle. The Raiders re-signed center Andre James this offseason. James has been with the Raiders for five seasons.
In an exclusive interview with DucksDigest's Bri Amaranthus, he said that no matter what position he is tasked with playing in the NFL, his "violent" approach will help him be successful.
"I play violently and I think that translates to the league really well," Powers-Johnson said.
CONTRACT
His four-year contract is projected to be worth $8,767,762, with an estimated $3,196,552 signing bonus.
PRO COMPARISONS
Powers-Johnson was compared to Quinn Meinerz by NFL.com, who has played guard for the Denver Broncos since being selected with the No. 98 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
FUN FACT
JPJ left a distinguished legacy at the University of Oregon, including his sense of humor. At the Senior Bowl, JPJ was warned of "poachers" who ask for his autograph, only to turn around and sell it.
That didn’t set right with JPJ, who said he normally loves signing gear for fans. For these “poachers” JPJ chose a different name every day to sign and tried to make it as silly as possible.
An ode to Saturday Night Live's "Jeopardy'' skit, "JPJ'' signed one football as "Turd Ferguson" (if you know you know) and his uncle couldn't help but purchase the ball from the poacher.
COLLEGE CAREER
“JPJ” set milestones as the first Duck and Pac-12 player to win the Rimington Trophy, awarded to the nation’s best center. His accomplishments include being named a unanimous All-American, with first-team honors from the AFCA, Associated Press, FWAA, Sporting News, and Walter Camp.
Powers-Johnson excelled throughout the season, starting the first 13 games before opting out of the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft. According to Pro Football Focus, he led all FBS centers in both overall and run-blocking grades and was second in pass-blocking. Remarkably, he allowed just one pressure and no sacks in 471 pass-blocking opportunities.