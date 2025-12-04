Royce Freeman Signing To Los Angeles Chargers Comes With Hidden Impact
Oregon Ducks fans received a blast of nostalgia with the announcement that former running back Royce Freeman is signing with the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice squad, reuniting with quarterback Justin Herbert.
Fans have plenty of options when it comes to rooting for former Oregon offensive duos at the professional level. The addition of Freeman to Los Angeles’ practice squad comes at a key time for the franchise. His presence alongside Herbert and former Ducks linebacker Troy Dye could have notable implications on the Chargers’ team chemistry.
Former Ducks Reunite in Los Angeles
Freeman, Herbert and Dye played together at Oregon in 2016 and 2017 before Freeman went to the NFL. The running back exited the program the leader in rushing yards and set the single season rushing record in 2015.
Herbert spoke positively of Freeman when the two were a formidable offensive duo for the Ducks.
“He’s a really special player,” Herbert said in 2017. “I said, ‘I was a big fan of you before I came here but even bigger fan now’ and he’s just a special guy off the field as well and he’s a guy that everyone rallies around him.”
Freeman hasn’t played in the NFL since he was with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023, although he’s spent time on several practice squads. The Chargers are dealing with injuries across their running back room with Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris both out. Herbert is also dealing with an injury. The team announced he got hand surgery on Dec. 1, but he’s considered day to day.
Even though Freeman’s currently on the practice squad he has the potential to make an impact and possibly work his way to the main roster.
Notable Oregon Teammates in the NFL
The Chargers can look at examples in Denver and Tampa Bay of what happens when former Ducks have the chance to reunite in the NFL. Los Angeles’ Freeman announcement seems like a positive sign for the franchise given what Oregon chemistry looks like across the league.
The Denver Broncos drafted Bo Nix and Troy Franklin in 2024 after they played two seasons together at Oregon. While Nix has received plenty of attention for his play this season, Franklin is having a breakout year in his own right.
Franklin is tied for the team high of five touchdown receptions and is second with 530 receiving yards. The Duck-to-Duck connection is proving to be a recipe for success, as the Broncos currently lead the AFC West.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may not have an Oregon quarterback, but running back Bucky Irving is quickly becoming a top running back in the league, while wide receiver Tez Johnson is showing why he was a seventh-round draft steal.
The two played alongside Nix and Franklin for the Ducks in 2023. Irving even revealed ahead of the season that Johnson manifested playing together in Tampa Bay prior to the 2025 NFL Draft.
Irving returned from injury in week 13 after missing extended time due to injury. Johnson just started to earn more snaps around the time Irving went down but is currently up to five touchdowns on the season.
Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI.