Royce Freeman Signing To Los Angeles Chargers Comes With Hidden Impact

Oregon Ducks fans received a blast of nostalgia with the announcement that former running back Royce Freeman is signing with the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice squad, reuniting with quarterback Justin Herbert.

Fans have plenty of options when it comes to rooting for former Oregon offensive duos at the professional level. The addition of Freeman to Los Angeles’ practice squad comes at a key time for the franchise. His presence alongside Herbert and former Ducks linebacker Troy Dye could have notable implications on the Chargers’ team chemistry.

Former Ducks Reunite in Los Angeles

Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) participates in early pregame warmups against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Freeman, Herbert and Dye played together at Oregon in 2016 and 2017 before Freeman went to the NFL. The running back exited the program the leader in rushing yards and set the single season rushing record in 2015.

Herbert spoke positively of Freeman when the two were a formidable offensive duo for the Ducks.

“He’s a really special player,” Herbert said in 2017. “I said, ‘I was a big fan of you before I came here but even bigger fan now’ and he’s just a special guy off the field as well and he’s a guy that everyone rallies around him.”

Sep 23, 2017; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hands off to running back Royce Freeman (21) during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Freeman hasn’t played in the NFL since he was with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023, although he’s spent time on several practice squads. The Chargers are dealing with injuries across their running back room with Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris both out. Herbert is also dealing with an injury. The team announced he got hand surgery on Dec. 1, but he’s considered day to day.

Even though Freeman’s currently on the practice squad he has the potential to make an impact and possibly work his way to the main roster.

MORE: Internal and External Candidates Who Could Replace Oregon’s Will Stein

MORE: What Bo Nix's Comments Reveal About Marcus Mariota's Reputation

MORE: Impact Of Oregon Ducks Losing Offensive Coordinator Will Stein To Kentucky

Notable Oregon Teammates in the NFL

Nov 17, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (16) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Bo Nix (10) in the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Chargers can look at examples in Denver and Tampa Bay of what happens when former Ducks have the chance to reunite in the NFL. Los Angeles’ Freeman announcement seems like a positive sign for the franchise given what Oregon chemistry looks like across the league.

The Denver Broncos drafted Bo Nix and Troy Franklin in 2024 after they played two seasons together at Oregon. While Nix has received plenty of attention for his play this season, Franklin is having a breakout year in his own right.

Franklin is tied for the team high of five touchdown receptions and is second with 530 receiving yards. The Duck-to-Duck connection is proving to be a recipe for success, as the Broncos currently lead the AFC West.

Yellow Team s Patrick Herbert, left, and Bucky Irving, right, celebrate a touchdown by wide receiver Tez Johnson as the Oregon Ducks host their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. Football Oregon Football Spring Game | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may not have an Oregon quarterback, but running back Bucky Irving is quickly becoming a top running back in the league, while wide receiver Tez Johnson is showing why he was a seventh-round draft steal.

The two played alongside Nix and Franklin for the Ducks in 2023. Irving even revealed ahead of the season that Johnson manifested playing together in Tampa Bay prior to the 2025 NFL Draft.

Irving returned from injury in week 13 after missing extended time due to injury. Johnson just started to earn more snaps around the time Irving went down but is currently up to five touchdowns on the season.