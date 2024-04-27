Troy Franklin Chance To Start With Denver Broncos? QB Bo Nix's Favorite Target
The Denver Broncos traded up to draft former Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Franklin will reunite with his former Oregon teammate, quarterback Bo Nix.
How does Franklin fit with the Broncos? Denver had a major need at receiver.
Franklin is a valuable secondary option for a top receiver or a potent deep threat for a team needing immediate enhancement in their aerial attack.
Franklin joins a receiver group that also includes Courtland Sutton. Sutton was Denver's second-round pick out of SMU in the 2018 NFL Draft, spending the last six NFL seasons in Denver. In 2023, Sutton finished with 90 catches, 772 yards, 10 touchdowns and 13.1 yards per catch.
Franklin could develop into the secondary option to Sutton for Nix.
At Oregon, catching passes from Nix, Franklin became Oregon's all-time leader in receiving touchdowns (25) and tied for the most 100-yard receiving games (11).
This offseason, the Broncos signed unrestricted free agent Josh Reynolds. With the Detroit Lions in 2023, the veteran receiver put up solid numbers, finishing with 40 passes for 608 yards and five touchdowns for the Lions.
Rounding out the position is a healthy-Tim Patrick, who missed the past two seasons due to injury, plus Brandon Johnson and Lil'Jordan Humphrey who contributed more than 150 yards each last year.
When Nix got the draft call from Broncos Coach Sean Payton, Nix asked, "You want to win a Super Bowl?"
Now, the Nix era in the mile high city includes one of his favorite targets ever in Franklin. It is an NFL Draft dream come true.