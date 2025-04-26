What Ajani Cornelius Said About Dallas Cowboys, Injury Update, Coach Junior Adams
The Dallas Cowboys drafted former Oregon Ducks tight end offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius with the No. 204 overall selection of the 2025 NFL Draft. Cornelius will be reunited with former Oregon Ducks coach Junior Adams, who now coaches the receivers in Dallas, and gave an update on his health, versatility to play multiple positions on the line.
The 6-5, 315-pound Cornelius is a great fit for the Cowboys to help protect quarterback Dak Prescott, as he called himself a "mauler" in the run game and "technician" in the pass game. The dangerous tackle is experienced with an interesting story - Cornelius was labeled as a no-star recruit out of high school and grew up in Harlem, New York.
Here is what he said after being drafted, per the Cowboys media team.
On the feeling of being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys:
“It's been a dream come true. Me and my family, we prayed together. It's been a long collegiate journey, but I'm happy to be a Cowboy. I can't wait to get to work.”
On where he fits on the offensive line:
"I'm ready to go where they need me. I can play tackle. I can play guard. I can go wherever they need me.”
On what powered his success at Oregon as he gave up only 3.0 sacks the last two seasons:
“Definitely [offensive line] coach [A’lique] Terry helping to continue to develop me as a player and just the culture that we had in the offensive line room at Oregon. It's a real standard there that I was proud to be a part of.”
On his relationship with wide receivers coach Junior Adams, who was at Oregon in 2024:
“I can't wait to get back with Coach Jun. Me and coach Jun was very close. He’s an excellent coach. I am so glad to be a part of a program with him again. Very excited.”
On the process of going from Rhode Island to Oregon and if he was a late bloomer:
“The change, I'd say it sped up a little bit. Everywhere, football is football, and I was ready to compete at any level.”
On his play style:
“I'd say I'm a mauler in the run game and a technician in the pass game.”
On any NFL players he models his game after:
“I really like watching Laremy Tunsil. I like Lane Johnson and Tyron Smith.”
On why he skipped the Senior Bowl:
“I was just a bit banged up after the season, so I’m just continuing to get healthy.”
On if he’s happy he now has his driver’s license now that he’s moving to Texas:
“Absolutely. That's definitely a skill that I needed under my belt, and I've got it now. I'm ready to take on those roads over there.”
On his health now:
“Great. I feel amazing. I'm ready to play both [tackle and guard].”
On if Cowboys offensive line coach Conor Riley was at his Pro Day in Oregon:
“Yes, he was. We got dinner the night before, and we established a good relationship there.”
On what they talk about at those dinners:
“Usually, it’s a lot of get to know who we are as people. Getting to know his core values as a coach and his experience and his whole journey. Also just him learning about my journey and who I am as a player.”
On if he knows about the offensive line tradition with the Cowboys:
“Yeah, they've got a great tradition at the Cowboys, and I'm just so excited to be a part of it.”
On if he got any reps at guard in practice during his career:
I've gotten many reps at guard. I primarily played guard through high school. If you would've told me I would've been a college tackle, I probably wouldn't have believed you. I ended up playing tackle in college, but I can play both.”
Helping the Ducks to a Big Ten Conference title, Cornelius allowed just three sacks in 497 pass-blocking opportunities, according to Pro Football Focus, including zero sacks allowed in 12 of 14 games played. He earned a 74.2 overall grade from PFF with a 73.8 run-blocking grade and a 72.4 pass-blocking grade.