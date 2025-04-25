Oregon Ducks Extend NFL Draft First-Round Record: Derrick Harmon, Josh Conerly Jr. Make History

Josh Conerly Jr. is headed to the Washington Commanders! Washington drafted Conerly with the No. 29 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.



Spotted - Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning celebrating with Conerly Jr and family in Auburn, WA.#GoDucks #RaiseHail #NFLDrafthttps://t.co/vTnEUyzXXc pic.twitter.com/5Lt7S2YMch