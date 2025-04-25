Oregon Ducks Extend NFL Draft First-Round Record: Derrick Harmon, Josh Conerly Jr. Make History
The Oregon Ducks are already having a historical 2025 NFL Draft under coach Dan Lanning.
Oregon has now had a first-round pick in six straight NFL Drafts for the first time in program history, with former Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon and offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. both drafted in the first round.
The Oregon football program also had multiple first-round picks in the NFL Draft for the first time since 2015.
Harmon was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 21st overall pick and Conerly Jr. was selected by the Washington Commanders with the No. 29 overall pick. Both Harmon and Conerly Jr. took visits to the NFL teams that drafted them.
The two Ducks follow Bo Nix (2024), Christian Gonzalez (2023), Kayvon Thibodeaux (2022), Penei Sewell (2021) and Justin Herbert (2020). The Ducks now have 24 first-round draft picks in total.
Harmon dominated in his only season at Oregon in 2024 after transferring from Michigan State. Harmon racked up a career-high 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks while finishing the season with 45 total tackles (27 solo). Harmon also broke up four passes, forced two fumbles and recovered a pair of fumbles.
Harmon is in a great situation with the Steelers, who are pairing him with exciting nose tackle Keeanu Benton. The 6-foot-4, 313 pound Harmon has been called ‘the next Cam Heyward’ during the NFL Draft process. Quite the compliment as Steelers great Heyward is a seven-time Pro Bowler.
Harmon's mother Tiffany is on life support and he headed to the hospital right after he was drafted to tell her the good news. Heyward reacted to the news of Harmon's mother.
"Heart breaking but speaks to a special kid we are getting," wrote Heyward on Twitter.
Lanning shared his congratulations to Harmon.
"So proud of you DJ you deserve everything coming your way. Steelers got a great one!" wrote Lanning on X.
Conerly Jr. started at 14 games at left tackle for the Ducks in 2024 while earning all-Big Ten first-team honors. A key cog for the Ducks, Conerly Jr. allowed just one sack in 494 opportunities while surrendering just nine total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.
Lanning traveled to celebrate with Conerly Jr. and his family in Auburn, WA when he got the call from Washington.
The NFL Draft continues with the second and third rounds on Friday, April 25 at 4 p.m. PT. Teams get seven minutes to pick in the second round and five minutes to submit a pick in the third round.
The fourth-seventh rounds begin on Saturday, April 26 at 9 a.m. PT.
A program-record eight Ducks were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. In the 2025 NFL Draft, many NFL analysts project as many anywhere from 9 to 12 Ducks drafted.
What does Oregon's increased representation in the NFL say about the program?
“We're building something and we're getting better and better each year. It speaks to our players, the work that they put in," Lanning told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "And then the aspirations, every guy dreams of getting the opportunity to play in the NFL. But I think it says if you come to Oregon, you got a real shot at doing it.”
Can Oregon break the record for most Ducks drafted? Former Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson thinks so.
"A lot of them are like family to me," Ferguson told Amaranthus. "So being able to keep up with those guys and then obviously everyone's rooting for each other. We're definitely going to break that record."
Ferguson's agent projected he will be a day two NFL draft pick, meaning rounds 2-3.
Oregon defensive lineman Jordan Burch is the 20th best-available player on the ESPN's board, followed by Ferguson at No. 37.
Oregon's NFL Draft prospects on the board include Ferguson, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, running back Jordan James, wide receivers Traeshon Holden and Tez Johnson, offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius, defensive linemen Jordan Burch and Jamaree Caldwell, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad.
"If you look at Lanning and what he's done, every year we've had more and more people drafted," Ferguson continued. "That's not by luck or on accident. That's the work that he's put in with us in the classroom. Coach Lanning obviously has done a great job developing guys and bringing in new guys, with the portal and getting a lot of elite talent to come to Eugene and make them better."