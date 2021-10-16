    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsBasketballPro DucksOther SportsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Alex Forsyth Out vs. California

    The Ducks will be without their starting center for the second straight game.
    Author:

    Oregon center Alex Forsyth is on the field during warmups in street clothes and a jersey. He missed the Stanford game as well due to back spasms.

    Ryan Walk is snapping to Anthony Brown on the field. Jackson Powers-Johnson is also snapping to the backup quarterbacks. Both players have had snaps at center this season.

    The Ducks will need to shore up the middle of the offensive line to protect Brown and clear lanes for the backfield, but the Cal defensive line has struggled to get after the quarterback and affect the battle of the trenches.

    More from Ducks Digest

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Alex Forsyth Ohio State Point
    Play
    Football

    Alex Forsyth Out vs. California

    The Ducks center is in street clothes on the field

    kayvon-thibodeaux-chase-garbers-oregon-vs-california
    Play
    Football

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 9 Oregon vs. California

    Keep it here for live updates as the Ducks face the Golden Bears

    Tetairoa McMillan Practice
    Play
    Recruiting

    WATCH: Tetairoa McMillan Scores Multiple Touchdowns in Big Win

    The Oregon wide receiver commit made huge plays on both sides of the ball

    Oregon Offensive Players to Watch vs. California

    Oregon Defensive Players to Watch vs. California

    Join the Community

    Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

    Join our new forums for free HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    Alex Forsyth Ohio State Point
    Football

    Alex Forsyth Out vs. California

    just now
    kayvon-thibodeaux-chase-garbers-oregon-vs-california
    Football

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 9 Oregon vs. California

    9 minutes ago
    Tetairoa McMillan Practice
    Recruiting

    WATCH: Tetairoa McMillan Scores Multiple Touchdowns in Big Win

    11 hours ago
    DJ James Hype
    Football

    GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 9 Oregon vs. California

    11 hours ago
    Cameron Goode TCU
    Football

    Cal Defensive Players to Watch vs. No. 9 Oregon

    20 hours ago
    Justin Flowe Fresno State Yell
    Football

    Justin Flowe Partners With Marshawn Lynch, Announces New NIL Deal

    21 hours ago
    Travis Dye Stanford Tackle
    Football

    Oregon Offensive Players to Watch vs. California

    Oct 14, 2021
    Trevon Clark TCU
    Football

    Cal Offensive Players to Watch vs. No. 9 Oregon

    Oct 14, 2021