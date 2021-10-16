Alex Forsyth Out vs. California
Oregon center Alex Forsyth is on the field during warmups in street clothes and a jersey. He missed the Stanford game as well due to back spasms.
Ryan Walk is snapping to Anthony Brown on the field. Jackson Powers-Johnson is also snapping to the backup quarterbacks. Both players have had snaps at center this season.
The Ducks will need to shore up the middle of the offensive line to protect Brown and clear lanes for the backfield, but the Cal defensive line has struggled to get after the quarterback and affect the battle of the trenches.
More from Ducks Digest
Alex Forsyth Out vs. California
The Ducks center is in street clothes on the field
LIVE UPDATES: No. 9 Oregon vs. California
Keep it here for live updates as the Ducks face the Golden Bears
WATCH: Tetairoa McMillan Scores Multiple Touchdowns in Big Win
The Oregon wide receiver commit made huge plays on both sides of the ball
Oregon Offensive Players to Watch vs. California
Oregon Defensive Players to Watch vs. California
Join the Community
Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews
Join our new forums for free HERE
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE