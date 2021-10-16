Alex Forsyth Out vs. California

The Ducks will be without their starting center for the second straight game.

Oregon center Alex Forsyth is on the field during warmups in street clothes and a jersey. He missed the Stanford game as well due to back spasms.

Ryan Walk is snapping to Anthony Brown on the field. Jackson Powers-Johnson is also snapping to the backup quarterbacks. Both players have had snaps at center this season.

The Ducks will need to shore up the middle of the offensive line to protect Brown and clear lanes for the backfield, but the Cal defensive line has struggled to get after the quarterback and affect the battle of the trenches.

