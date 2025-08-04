Two Oregon Ducks Named 'Freakiest Athletes' In College Football
While the Oregon Ducks continue to have success on the recruiting trail under coach Dan Lanning, part of Oregon's success on the field is thanks to the ability of the Ducks coaching staff to evaluate prospects. Ahead of the 2025 season, Oregon is expected to have a roster good enough to be a top-10 team and to compete for another Big Ten title.
The Athletic's Bruce Feldman revealed his annual "Freaks List" before the season, and 101 players made the list this year. Feldman has been making this ranking 20 years now, and he gathers information from college coaching staffs, NFL scouts, and more in order to get a sense of the freakiest athletes.
Two Ducks made the top-15 of Feldman's list: defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington (No. 4 overall) and tight end Kenyon Sadiq (No. 11 overall). Ohio State and Oregon are the only programs to have two players make the top-15 of Feldman's Freaks List with Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles at No. 10 overall.
The only players that Feldman ranked ahead of Oregon's A'Mauri Washington were Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith at No. 1 overall, followed by Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor (No. 2) and South Carolina receiver Nyck Harbor (No. 3).
"The 6-3, 338-pound Washington is of the caliber of elite D-linemen head coach Dan Lanning saw while in the SEC," wrote Feldman. "His numbers made me do a triple-take when the staff sent them over. To be that massive and clock 20.89 mph and vertical jump 36 inches is mind-blowing. Washington squatted 755 pounds, bench pressed 475 and power cleaned 385."
Feldman also noted that Washington played behind NFL talents in Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Derrick Harmon and Los Angeles Chargers rookie Jamaree Caldwell. Can Washington help anchor Oregon's defensive line alongside expected contributors like Bear Alexander and Aydin Breland?
Like Washington, Sadiq was also sharing snaps with former Duck turned Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson. However, Sadiq introduced himself to the country with two touchdowns and a hurdle in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game against Penn State.
"The 6-3 Sadiq came to Oregon two years ago at 220 pounds but is now 255. He’s much leaner this season thanks to healthier eating, which he said has enabled him to go from 12-13 percent body fat to about 10. He vertical jumped 41.5 inches this summer, power cleaned 365 pounds and bench pressed 435," wrote Feldman.
As Sadiq and Washington step into larger roles in 2025, what's in store for the Ducks? Oregon has yet to name a starting quarterback between Dante Moore and Austin Novosad, but many expect Lanning and company to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff at the season's end.