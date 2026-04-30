The Reasons Why A'Mauri Washington Could Be First Round Pick in 2027 NFL Draft

During the 2026 NFL Draft, seven Oregon Ducks heard their names called, which solidified the Ducks producing at least six draft-taken players in each of the last four years.

That trend has a high chance of continuing into the 2027 NFL Draft, with several athletes returning for the Ducks' upcoming season showing immense promise for their senior season.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) rushes the ball as Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'mauri Washington (52) gives chase Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Early Draft Projections for A'Mauri Washington

One of those returning Ducks getting quite the way-too-early draft buzz is defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington. Entering his senior year with the Ducks, Washington is a four-year man in Eugene, never taking a redshirt season.

There's a few publications pinning Washington as a first round pick, including SB Nation who put Washington going No. 21 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers. Sports Illustrated slotted Washington at the No. 16 overall pick, joining his 2026 former Duck Kenyon Sadiq with a selection by the New York Jets through a trade with the Dallas Cowboys.

Even ESPN's Matt Miller pinned Washington as one of the top three prospects for next years' draft alongside Texas Tech's A.J. Holmes Jr. and Oklahoma's David Stone.

Oregon defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A'Mauri Washington Builds off a Solid 2025 Season

In 2025, Washington built his most successful resume to date with 33 total tackles (15 solo tackles), seven passes defended, and 1.5 sacks coming against the Ducks' first meeting with Indiana in October and against Washington on the road. When it comes to defended passes, Washington tied for eighth place in the Big Ten (an eight-way tie that includes Oregon linebacker Jerry Mixon as well).

Oregon DT A'Mauri Washington whooped the RG right off the snap pic.twitter.com/jfMaBJhyuk — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) November 15, 2025

While helping the Ducks secure the No. 5 ranking in the nation for opponents' yards per game (275.8 yards on average) and yards per play (4.3 yards on average), Washington displayed an explosiveness off the snap to penetrate the offensive line and find his way to the quarterback when covering the pass game.

Throughout his 2025 season with the Ducks, his way of pushing the pocket has squandered several passing offensive schemes from opponents.

Plus, with Washington a cemented leader who already has chemistry with defensive returning starters interior defensive lineman Bear Alexander, linebacker Teitum Tuioti and linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, the roots from last season create a runway for Washington to build on his talent in 2026.

Oregon defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington, left, pressures Wisconsin quarterback Hunter Simmons as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Size Factor

Another aspect to Washington is his physicality. With the way Washington moves, it's hard to imagine the Detroit, Michigan native sits at 6-3, 330 pounds. In a recent spring practice interview prior to Oregon's spring game, Ducks coach Dan Lanning spoke about honing Washington's size and emphasizing agility to mold him into a prime player for the 2027 draft.

“It starts with size and explosive power. I think this guy's extremely explosive,” Lanning said. “I think what he had to work on as he got here was his competitive stamina, the ability to go harder for longer.”

“And those moments, I think he recognized earlier, ‘Okay, it's gonna be a limiting factor. This is one of my strengths. This is a limiting factor.’ And then his ability to learn our system and be extremely disruptive, be where he's supposed to be at,” Lanning added.

Surrounding Washington is potential and the closer the team gets to the 2026 season, the more anticipation builds to see which returning veterans put in the work to see their draft stock rise.

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