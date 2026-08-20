Analyst Prediction Puts Oregon Ducks' Tough Road Schedule Into Focus

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks football squad has quite the season ahead of them. Despite coach Dan Lanning telling reporters that he doesn't pay mind to the team's highest preseason ranking in program history, it's hard not to look into what analysts are saying about this highly anticipated 2026 team.

Though the home slate for Oregon is somewhat lacking for stiff competition, a recent take from a college football analyst posits the Ducks may likely face a loss or two on the road while contending for another conference title and a potential third-straight college football playoff appearance.

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Wisconsin Badgers safety Austin Brown (9) is called for pass interference during the second half against Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CBS Analyst Pits Oregon Ducks for 10-2 Regular Season Record

CBS Sports college football analyst Tom Fornelli joined the Eye on Oregon Ducks broadcast to share his schedule prediction for the 2026 season. Though Fornelli admitted he thinks the Ducks will likely make it to the Big Ten Championship game for the first time since 2024 and find themselves amongst this season's 12 playoff teams, Oregon will likely face a few major losses before any potential postseason rewards.

"I have a sneaking suspicion that Oregon is going to be pretty good once again," Fornelli said. "And they will be competing in the Big Ten Conference once again for a Big Ten title, but you look at the schedule - there are tough games on here. You have to go on the road to face USC who I think is going to be a better team than we saw last year. I think the offense will be strong and I think their defense has been improving."

"You're on the road for Ohio State," Fornelli added. "Those are the two games I look at, and I say, 'They are the most likely losses for the Oregon Ducks this year.' I do think that in these other games, like Michigan is tough, but you have them coming to Autzen. They are going to be favored in every other game. I think they are going to win every single other game."

Fornelli did admit that it's also very likely Oregon only loses one of their tough road matches (he posited against Ohio State) but insisted that a loss is likely in the cards.

Nov 2, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Scheduling Realities For The Ducks

For many Oregon fans, Fornelli's prediction may feel like an obvious assertion. When looking at the schedule, a visit to "The Horseshoe" for the first time since the coach Mario Cristobal-era win in 2021 is a daunting task.

Though the Buckeyes will face USC, Indiana, and Texas before getting to the Ducks, their depth of talent continues into the 2026 season. Plus, the return of quarterback Julian Sayin for his junior year instills a more seasoned arm in the pocket of an offense with more veteran weapons ranging from junior Jeremiah Smith to senior Brandon Inniss create a fearsome foe on the gridiron.

USC, though not seen as the megalith that Ohio State presents, will also be a tough task. As Oregon's first true test of the 2026 season, the Trojans have a chip on their shoulder after the Ducks beat them in Autzen Stadium 42-27 in 2025.

Trojan coach Lincoln Riley took big swings over the 2026 offseason (a make-or-break season for the fifth year head coach), bringing in a large class of highly touted high school recruits, particularly impacting the wide receiver corps and patching up holes in the defensive line and in the secondary. Perhaps, the question marks surrounding how these young players will stack up in the USC scheme combined with the early slot in the season may give the Trojans an upper hand.

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass the ball against the Washington Huskies during the first half at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overlooked Games On The Calendar

With so much emphasis on the Ohio State and USC match-ups, there might be blinders for Duck fans when it comes to the rest of the away slate in 2026. When reviewing the rest of Oregon's road trips, a few games stand out as potential spoilers, especially when sandwiched between these marquee matchups.

In between what's likely a home slump of facing UCLA, Nebraska, and Northwestern, the Ducks travel across the country to play the Illinois Fighting Illini. Sure, the Illini placed themselves in the upper-middle of the Big Ten last year with a 2025 conference record of 5-4.

Doak Walker Watch-List candidate running back Ca’Lil Valentine has plenty of talent to open up routes if transfer quarterback and presumed starter Katin Houser continues to air out the passing game, with both being backed by a veteran line. Coach Bret Bielema is known for run-heavy and physical teams, so this matchup will likely be comparable to Oregon's near win at Iowa last season.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Michigan State Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith talk before the game as the Ducks host the Spartans Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Plus, after the Ducks welcome in Michigan, there's a tight turnaround to face Michigan State on the road that upcoming Friday. The Spartans' new coach, Pat Fitzgerald, comes with something to prove and a long resume of coaching defense primarily at Northwestern. With Fitzgerald being a defensive mind similar to Lanning, and the short turnaround between kickoffs, perhaps this game deserves a closer look.

Preseason takes will be just that, takes, until the Ducks begin their season on Sept. 5 against the Boise State Broncos. Until then, fans mulling over predictions across the nation got an extra nugget to chew on.

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