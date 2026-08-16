Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Sees Major Change in Quarterback Dylan Raiola

EUGENE - The Oregon football team held their first scrimmage on Saturday and Ducks coach Dan Lanning made it clear that he and his coaching staff are looking for two things: accountability and capability.

The scrimmage was in Autzen Stadium and around 120 plays with conditioning as the cherry on top at the end. The team is nine practices into fall camp and Lanning detailed that the scrimmage is a great test of physicality, the ability to tackle and break tackles, while making sure the team walks away healthy... He confirmed each of those goals were hit.

Sep 2, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field with his wife, Sauphia, after a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One player who showed significant change was transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola, who is in his first Ducks fall camp after two seasons with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Dan Lanning Says Dylan Raiola is "Night and Day Different'

After watching Raiola perform in the scrimmage, Lanning offered a striking comparison between Raiola now vs. when he arrived in Eugene this spring.

“Yeah, Dylan’s gotten a lot better,” Lanning said. “He looks like a night-and-day different player from when he got here in the spring.”

That's notable, as Raiola has been open about the challenge of learning the new playbook while also rehabbing his broken fibula when he first arrived in Eugene.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola, transfer from Nebraska Cornhuskers | Oregon Football

Perhaps Lanning's comments show that Raiola has began to settle into the Ducks offense, which is very important for a team who could need depth at the position. Raiola's development is important for Oregon even with returning starter Dante Moore leading the quarterback room, considering the toll the long season takes. A team plays 15-17 games to reach the National Championship in the new College Football Playoff era.

Raiola represents a rare potential succession plan for the Ducks. In 2026, he has the chance to learn behind Moore allows him to develop without the immediate pressure of carrying the offense. At the same time, his progress gives the Ducks another 5-star, former Big Ten starting quarterback if needed this season.

However, Lanning made clear that Raiola’s dramatic growth does not mean there isn't more improvement ahead.

dylan raiola oregon ducks football evan stewart nebraska cornhuskers dan lanning autzen stadium dante moore transfer portal | oregon ducks on si Will Seibert

"That being said, there's there's moments already I know from today that I'm like, okay, this is something we got to improve, right? So we have to attack," Lanning continued.

"And that that's the case for every single player on our team, right? Not just Dylan, every single player has something that we can get better at and if we executed a higher level, we be performing really well," Lanning said.

Dylan Raiola's Injury And Transfer

Raiola is now healthy after breaking his right fibula in November of 2025, which prematurely ended his sophomore season at Nebraska.

Raiola’s decision to transfer to Oregon immediately generated attention because Moore had not yet announced whether he would enter the 2026 NFL Draft. Moore ultimately chose to return for another season and now the Ducks have one of the most experienced and talented quarterbacks rooms in college football.

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) leads the team onto the field before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After arriving during the winter, Raiola quickly impressed the Ducks’ coaching staff during spring football. That makes Lanning’s comments even more significant.... Raiola was already handling Oregon’s offense well in April... and fast forward to August, the Ducks now see an even-more different quarterback.

Ducks quarterback Koa Ka'ai shed light on Raiola back in April.

"There's really not much that we have to hold back when he's out there and we're calling plays, like he's pretty much in tune with everything we're trying to do, which is a lot," Ka'ia said. "It is a high volume offense, and I've just been extremely impressed with his intelligence. Obviously, his playing ability speaks for itself."

Raiola's Nebaska tenure was quite impressive, and his true freshman season quickly showed what he is capable of.

He started immediately for the Cornhuskers in the tough Big Ten and made a statement impact. He finished with 2,819 yards, leading all FBS freshmen and setting Nebraska’s freshman passing record. He also helped Nebraska reach its first bowl game since 2016.

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a pass during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Raiola was still able to complete 72 percent of his passes during his sophomore season in 2025, despite poor protection and the season-ending injury.

Raiola has two years of eligibility left and is competing in a deep quarterbacks room that contains junior Brock Thomas, who won the backup job last season, redshirt freshman Akili Smith Jr., sophomore Ryder Hayes and redshirt freshman Mark Wiepert.

As the 2026 football season inches closer, the Ducks - and Raiola - look to continue to develop... And it appears that the quarterback has already traveled a long way in that improvement, per Lanning.

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