Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Sees Major Change in Quarterback Dylan Raiola
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EUGENE - The Oregon football team held their first scrimmage on Saturday and Ducks coach Dan Lanning made it clear that he and his coaching staff are looking for two things: accountability and capability.
The scrimmage was in Autzen Stadium and around 120 plays with conditioning as the cherry on top at the end. The team is nine practices into fall camp and Lanning detailed that the scrimmage is a great test of physicality, the ability to tackle and break tackles, while making sure the team walks away healthy... He confirmed each of those goals were hit.
One player who showed significant change was transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola, who is in his first Ducks fall camp after two seasons with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Dan Lanning Says Dylan Raiola is "Night and Day Different'
After watching Raiola perform in the scrimmage, Lanning offered a striking comparison between Raiola now vs. when he arrived in Eugene this spring.
“Yeah, Dylan’s gotten a lot better,” Lanning said. “He looks like a night-and-day different player from when he got here in the spring.”
That's notable, as Raiola has been open about the challenge of learning the new playbook while also rehabbing his broken fibula when he first arrived in Eugene.
Perhaps Lanning's comments show that Raiola has began to settle into the Ducks offense, which is very important for a team who could need depth at the position. Raiola's development is important for Oregon even with returning starter Dante Moore leading the quarterback room, considering the toll the long season takes. A team plays 15-17 games to reach the National Championship in the new College Football Playoff era.
Raiola represents a rare potential succession plan for the Ducks. In 2026, he has the chance to learn behind Moore allows him to develop without the immediate pressure of carrying the offense. At the same time, his progress gives the Ducks another 5-star, former Big Ten starting quarterback if needed this season.
However, Lanning made clear that Raiola’s dramatic growth does not mean there isn't more improvement ahead.
"That being said, there's there's moments already I know from today that I'm like, okay, this is something we got to improve, right? So we have to attack," Lanning continued.
"And that that's the case for every single player on our team, right? Not just Dylan, every single player has something that we can get better at and if we executed a higher level, we be performing really well," Lanning said.
Dylan Raiola's Injury And Transfer
Raiola is now healthy after breaking his right fibula in November of 2025, which prematurely ended his sophomore season at Nebraska.
Raiola’s decision to transfer to Oregon immediately generated attention because Moore had not yet announced whether he would enter the 2026 NFL Draft. Moore ultimately chose to return for another season and now the Ducks have one of the most experienced and talented quarterbacks rooms in college football.
After arriving during the winter, Raiola quickly impressed the Ducks’ coaching staff during spring football. That makes Lanning’s comments even more significant.... Raiola was already handling Oregon’s offense well in April... and fast forward to August, the Ducks now see an even-more different quarterback.
Ducks quarterback Koa Ka'ai shed light on Raiola back in April.
"There's really not much that we have to hold back when he's out there and we're calling plays, like he's pretty much in tune with everything we're trying to do, which is a lot," Ka'ia said. "It is a high volume offense, and I've just been extremely impressed with his intelligence. Obviously, his playing ability speaks for itself."
Raiola's Nebaska tenure was quite impressive, and his true freshman season quickly showed what he is capable of.
He started immediately for the Cornhuskers in the tough Big Ten and made a statement impact. He finished with 2,819 yards, leading all FBS freshmen and setting Nebraska’s freshman passing record. He also helped Nebraska reach its first bowl game since 2016.
Raiola was still able to complete 72 percent of his passes during his sophomore season in 2025, despite poor protection and the season-ending injury.
Raiola has two years of eligibility left and is competing in a deep quarterbacks room that contains junior Brock Thomas, who won the backup job last season, redshirt freshman Akili Smith Jr., sophomore Ryder Hayes and redshirt freshman Mark Wiepert.
As the 2026 football season inches closer, the Ducks - and Raiola - look to continue to develop... And it appears that the quarterback has already traveled a long way in that improvement, per Lanning.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 15 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with the Sports Illustrated Network for six years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus