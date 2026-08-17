Dan Lanning Offers Insight to How Oregon's Players Are Leading Each Other

When it comes to Oregon Ducks football's Saturday scrimmage, the observations of what leaders bring to a team filled with veterans and newcomers alike can be described in several ways.

For coach Dan Lanning, the tune of his 2026 team and the confidence within is best summated with R&B lyrics.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Lyrically Describes Oregon's Leaders

After Oregon's scrimmage on Saturday, Lanning jokingly used famous lyrics from controversial R&B singer R. Kelly's 1994 hit "Bump N' Grind" to describe how his athletes band together to muscle through days of pushing their physical limits.

"We finish off with some conditioning, and normally the conditioning speaks for itself. Like it happens in practice, but a lot of times on Saturdays we'll add some additional conditioning because guys have a recovery day tomorrow," Lanning said.

"At the end, the guys are asking for more, right? I think that's a great example of guys saying, 'Man, we just went through an entire scrimmage. My body's telling me no, right? But my, you know, my mind is telling me yay, right?' You know the song, right?" Lanning said in jest. "That's what these guys are doing. They're pushing for more, right? It's the other way around, obviously in the song, but you get the idea."

Lanning sees leadership in the encouragement athletes themselves and others to continue pursuing their physical peak. This sentiment ties into Lanning's theory of a "player-led" squad, which is a sentiment shared throughout the off season from the coach himself and players alike, with "playing for each other" being a major takeaway from Oregon's media day in early August.

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a pass during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

An Example Of Leadership From Dylan Raiola

Speaking of Oregon's media day, a quote from Nebraska transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola on being the presumed backup for expected starter Dante Moore further details the "player-led" team philosophy.

“I just think I can bring my best every day, and always believe my best is enough for anyone. And my job is to push the room, push the team, and help support Dante achieve his goal because I know in the long run that's my goal. So, if we can get him there and I can get myself there. It'll be accomplished for sure," Raiola shared during Oregon's media day.

Even in a secondary role, there's a belief instilled to push peers, elevate a room, and continue to "chase history", another motto the Ducks bear according to an ESPN interview during Big Ten Media Days with Dante Moore.

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks head football conditioning coach Wilson Love calls drills before a game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Iron Sharpens Iron

As Lanning admitted, there is plenty of ground to cover before kick-off against Boise State on Sep. 5, but a "player-led' team focused on elevating each other with the baseline being a continued push to accomplish strength and conditioning expectations is a measured start.

"Are you accountable? And are you capable?" Lanning said of his expectations. "Do you do your job when you're asked to do your job and are you capable of doing the job we ask you to do? If you're not, then you're going to get limited reps. If you do, then you'll continue to grow on this team. Those are the things we're going to evaluate as we watch the film."

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