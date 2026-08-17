Oregon Ducks Earn Historic Ranking in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

With the preseason AP Top 25 Poll releasing Monday, Aug. 17, the country has taken one step closer towards the start of the college football season. While the rankings will likely undergo dramatic changes throughout the fall, seeing how teams stack up in the preseason affects the overall perception of wins and losses once the games are played.

The No. Oregon Ducks broke a program record with the highest preseason ranking ever in the AP Top 25 at No. 2 this preseason.

Oregon has started the season ranked No. 3 four separate times (2011, 2013, 2014, and 2024), but never higher.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws downfield against James Madison during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

1. Ohio State

2. Oregon

3. Georgia

4. Notre Dame

5. Texas

6. Indiana

7. Miami

8. Texas A&M

9. Ole Miss

10. Oklahoma

11. LSU

12. Texas Tech

13. Alabama

14. BYU

14. USC

16. Michigan

17. Washington

18. Penn State

19. SMU

20. Tennessee

21. Utah

22. Iowa

23. Houston

24. Louisville

25. Missouri

Biggest AP Poll Reactions

How voters would organize the top teams in the country like the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the Oregon Ducks was one of the biggest questions. As expected, the SEC dominates the top 10 thanks to teams like Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Alabama entering the year with high expectations?

With Oregon coach Dan Lanning returning a veteran roster that features quarterback Dante Moore, receiver Evan Stewart, and defensive linemen Bear Alexander, A'Mauri Washington, Matayo Uiagalelei, and Teitum Tuoiti, expectations are high for the team in Eugene. However, voters still ranked the Buckeyes ahead of the Ducks.

The No. 2 ranking for Oregon is historic, but it is not surprising. Anything outside of the top five would be a surprise for the Ducks, as they enter the season among the betting favorites to win the Big Ten as well as reach the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Brandon Inniss (1) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. Ohio State lost 24-14. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon is behind Ohio State with the second-best odds of winning the conference at +270, and the Ducks hold the second-highest odds to make the CFP at -330, tied with Miami and behind Notre Dame.

AP Top 25 Poll Prediction

1. Texas

2. Ohio State

3. Oregon

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Indiana

7. Miami

8. Texas A&M

9. Ole Miss

10. Alabama

11. LSU

12. Oklahoma

13. Texas Tech

14. USC

15. Michigan

16. Penn State

17. Tennessee

18. BYU

19. Utah

20. Iowa

21. Washington

22. Houston

23. SMU

24. Missouri

25. Louisville

Biggest Non-Conference Games

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) pursues Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon has some early tests against Boise State and Oklahoma State, and the Ducks will start conference play with a road game against USC, which figures to be ranked somewhere betwee No. 10 and No. 20 in the preseason AP Top 25.

As for the rest of the country, which non-conference matchups will have the biggest impact on the early rankings?

Texas and Ohio State are set to face off on Sept. 8, and Michigan vs. Oklahoma is another Big Ten vs. SEC matchup worth monitoring in week 2. Clemson vs. LSU on Sept. 5 should be an intriguing one as Tigers coach Lane Kiffin makes his debut, and Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech could shuffle some teams around in the rankings.

Rankings in September often look quite different from the final rankings in December released by College Football Playoff Selection Committee, but early results can still impact a team's resume as well as a team's perception.

Making preseason history for Oregon might not bear any meaning when the rankings start to matter, but Lanning has seemingly elevated the standard in Eugene with another record in his reach.

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