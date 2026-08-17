Oregon Ducks Earn Historic Ranking in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
With the preseason AP Top 25 Poll releasing Monday, Aug. 17, the country has taken one step closer towards the start of the college football season. While the rankings will likely undergo dramatic changes throughout the fall, seeing how teams stack up in the preseason affects the overall perception of wins and losses once the games are played.
The No. Oregon Ducks broke a program record with the highest preseason ranking ever in the AP Top 25 at No. 2 this preseason.
Oregon has started the season ranked No. 3 four separate times (2011, 2013, 2014, and 2024), but never higher.
Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
1. Ohio State
2. Oregon
3. Georgia
4. Notre Dame
5. Texas
6. Indiana
7. Miami
8. Texas A&M
9. Ole Miss
10. Oklahoma
11. LSU
12. Texas Tech
13. Alabama
14. BYU
14. USC
16. Michigan
17. Washington
18. Penn State
19. SMU
20. Tennessee
21. Utah
22. Iowa
23. Houston
24. Louisville
25. Missouri
Biggest AP Poll Reactions
How voters would organize the top teams in the country like the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the Oregon Ducks was one of the biggest questions. As expected, the SEC dominates the top 10 thanks to teams like Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Alabama entering the year with high expectations?
With Oregon coach Dan Lanning returning a veteran roster that features quarterback Dante Moore, receiver Evan Stewart, and defensive linemen Bear Alexander, A'Mauri Washington, Matayo Uiagalelei, and Teitum Tuoiti, expectations are high for the team in Eugene. However, voters still ranked the Buckeyes ahead of the Ducks.
The No. 2 ranking for Oregon is historic, but it is not surprising. Anything outside of the top five would be a surprise for the Ducks, as they enter the season among the betting favorites to win the Big Ten as well as reach the College Football Playoff.
According to odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon is behind Ohio State with the second-best odds of winning the conference at +270, and the Ducks hold the second-highest odds to make the CFP at -330, tied with Miami and behind Notre Dame.
AP Top 25 Poll Prediction
1. Texas
2. Ohio State
3. Oregon
4. Notre Dame
5. Georgia
6. Indiana
7. Miami
8. Texas A&M
9. Ole Miss
10. Alabama
11. LSU
12. Oklahoma
13. Texas Tech
14. USC
15. Michigan
16. Penn State
17. Tennessee
18. BYU
19. Utah
20. Iowa
21. Washington
22. Houston
23. SMU
24. Missouri
25. Louisville
Biggest Non-Conference Games
Oregon has some early tests against Boise State and Oklahoma State, and the Ducks will start conference play with a road game against USC, which figures to be ranked somewhere betwee No. 10 and No. 20 in the preseason AP Top 25.
As for the rest of the country, which non-conference matchups will have the biggest impact on the early rankings?
Texas and Ohio State are set to face off on Sept. 8, and Michigan vs. Oklahoma is another Big Ten vs. SEC matchup worth monitoring in week 2. Clemson vs. LSU on Sept. 5 should be an intriguing one as Tigers coach Lane Kiffin makes his debut, and Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech could shuffle some teams around in the rankings.
Rankings in September often look quite different from the final rankings in December released by College Football Playoff Selection Committee, but early results can still impact a team's resume as well as a team's perception.
Making preseason history for Oregon might not bear any meaning when the rankings start to matter, but Lanning has seemingly elevated the standard in Eugene with another record in his reach.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.