Dan Lanning Gets Real on Missed Penalty Call on Evan Stewart's Muffed Punt
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The No. 2 Oregon Ducks are looking forward to their first road trip game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys after an imperfect 34-27 win against the Boise State Broncos. With a brand new coaching staff and over-turned team, the Cowboys are going to look a lot different compared to the 2025 69-3 blowout at Autzen Stadium.
Before turning the page, coach Dan Lanning addressed wide receiver Evan Stewart's muffed punt from the second quarter that teed up Boise State for another scoring drive.
Breaking Down The Play
After an incomplete pass from quarterback Maddux Madsen nine yards from the line of scrimmage on the right side of the field to bring up fourth down, Stewart was set to receive the punt.
Stewart, who had already made a punt return error in the first quarter by calling a fair catch on Oregon's three-yard line, muffed the punt from kicker Oscar Doyle, which was then recovered by Boise State defensive back Arthur de Boachie for a one yard return and first down for the Broncos. The Broncos ended up scoring on the very next play with a 38-yard connection from Madsen to running back Sire Gaines.
Dan Lanning Comments on Evan Stewart's Muffed Punt
For Lanning, that muffed punt wasn't just a missed opportunity. In his Monday pregame press conference ahead of Oklahoma State, Lanning suggested Stewart's muffed punt should've been called as a penalty, adding to Oregon's 10 penalties for 90 yards from the victory over Boise State.
"We certainly didn't win in some of those moments. We had some critical fourth downs that we didn't convert on. We had some mistakes on special teams that showed up — obviously, the muffed punt. There were also some missed calls. Specifically, Evan's — that should have been a penalty. So I don't think you can lose sight of that," Lanning said.
The Future Of Evan Stewart On Special Teams
During the postgame press conference on Saturday, Lanning was asked about the muffed punt and Stewart's previous poor punt decision. At the time, Lanning asserted his confidence in Stewart, who's gotten action on special teams throughout his previous seasons with the Ducks.
"That's the part of his game that — I just caught him before we went in the locker room — I have all the belief in the world in Evan and the trust," Lanning said. "I think any of us, if we struggle with one, it's going to be hard to go get the next one. Sometimes you've just got to fight through that and work through it."
"Obviously, the one didn't come clean, and then later on we saw one that wasn't clean. But if you look outside of that, I thought Evan played a good game. Again, I'll watch it and evaluate what that looks like," Lanning added. "He's been very consistent throughout practice in being able to field those balls. That's just something he's going to have to be able to work through, and then we'll continue to challenge ourselves to find other guys that can also do those things."
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.