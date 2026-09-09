Dan Lanning Gets Real on Missed Penalty Call on Evan Stewart's Muffed Punt

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks are looking forward to their first road trip game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys after an imperfect 34-27 win against the Boise State Broncos. With a brand new coaching staff and over-turned team, the Cowboys are going to look a lot different compared to the 2025 69-3 blowout at Autzen Stadium.

Before turning the page, coach Dan Lanning addressed wide receiver Evan Stewart's muffed punt from the second quarter that teed up Boise State for another scoring drive.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart carries as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Breaking Down The Play

After an incomplete pass from quarterback Maddux Madsen nine yards from the line of scrimmage on the right side of the field to bring up fourth down, Stewart was set to receive the punt.

Stewart, who had already made a punt return error in the first quarter by calling a fair catch on Oregon's three-yard line, muffed the punt from kicker Oscar Doyle, which was then recovered by Boise State defensive back Arthur de Boachie for a one yard return and first down for the Broncos. The Broncos ended up scoring on the very next play with a 38-yard connection from Madsen to running back Sire Gaines.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning embrace after a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Dan Lanning Comments on Evan Stewart's Muffed Punt

For Lanning, that muffed punt wasn't just a missed opportunity. In his Monday pregame press conference ahead of Oklahoma State, Lanning suggested Stewart's muffed punt should've been called as a penalty, adding to Oregon's 10 penalties for 90 yards from the victory over Boise State.

"We certainly didn't win in some of those moments. We had some critical fourth downs that we didn't convert on. We had some mistakes on special teams that showed up — obviously, the muffed punt. There were also some missed calls. Specifically, Evan's — that should have been a penalty. So I don't think you can lose sight of that," Lanning said.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) catches a pass for a first down during the second half against Boise State Broncos safety Travis Anderson (4) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Future Of Evan Stewart On Special Teams

During the postgame press conference on Saturday, Lanning was asked about the muffed punt and Stewart's previous poor punt decision. At the time, Lanning asserted his confidence in Stewart, who's gotten action on special teams throughout his previous seasons with the Ducks.

"That's the part of his game that — I just caught him before we went in the locker room — I have all the belief in the world in Evan and the trust," Lanning said. "I think any of us, if we struggle with one, it's going to be hard to go get the next one. Sometimes you've just got to fight through that and work through it."

"Obviously, the one didn't come clean, and then later on we saw one that wasn't clean. But if you look outside of that, I thought Evan played a good game. Again, I'll watch it and evaluate what that looks like," Lanning added. "He's been very consistent throughout practice in being able to field those balls. That's just something he's going to have to be able to work through, and then we'll continue to challenge ourselves to find other guys that can also do those things."

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