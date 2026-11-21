Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Rooting Guide: Who Needs to Lose
The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) took care of business on their end on Friday with a dominant 45-7 win over Michigan State (3-8, 1-7 Big Ten) at Spartan Stadium.
Oregon has won four straight to climb back into contention, but now the Ducks need some help to keep their College Football Playoff hopes afloat.
Saturday’s slate of games features several key matchups with major implications for Oregon’s postseason lives. Here are some key games to keep an eye on and who to root for.
College Football Playoff Games to Watch
No. 10 BYU at Kansas
Root for: Kansas
Oregon needs several teams ahead of them to stumble, allowing the No. 13 Ducks to climb the College Football Playoff rankings. No. 10 BYU (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) sits three spots ahead of the Ducks. A defeat at the hands of the unranked Kansas Jayhawks will even out their records. In the eyes of the committee, here is where Oregon could have gained valuable style points with the resounding win over Michigan State on Friday night.
BYU trails Kansas 6-3 at halftime.
LSU at No. 9 Tennessee
Root for: LSU
Oregon could use a hand from the SEC. The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (8-2, 5-2 SEC) are another two loss team that the Ducks could potentially leapfrog with a loss. The Volunteers have a formidable resume, including wins over Alabama. But a loss to a four-loss LSU (6-4, 3-4 SEC) would be damaging for the Vols.
No. 12 Texas Tech at Baylor
Root for: Baylor
The Ducks need to reach the No. 11 ranking in order to receive an at-large bid into the playoff, and Texas Tech currently stands in Oregon's way at No. 12. Rooting for the Bears should be easy here as the Red Raiders' currently have an inside track into the Big 12 title game.
Big Ten Games to Watch
No. 8 Indiana at Washington
Root for: Washington
Oregon fans don’t often find themselves rooting for rival Washington, but that’s the case entering Saturday.
The defending champion No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) will square up against Washington (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) at Husky Stadium with just one conference loss.
For Oregon to have a shot at the Big Ten Championship, they need the one-loss Indiana to lose and even the conference record between the Ducks and Hoosiers. Should the teams finish tied in the conference standings, however, Oregon holds the tiebreaker over Indiana, courtesy of the Ducks 5-0 record against common opponents.
From there, coach Dan Lanning’s Ducks will then need to turn around and defeat Washington in the season finale next weekend.
No. 15 Iowa at Illinois
Root for: Illinois
College football can be fickle. One week fans are rooting against a team and the next week they need them to win.
Such is the case between No. 15 Iowa (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) and Illinois (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten), the latter who beat Oregon 21-10 earlier in the year. A Hawkeyes loss would be their third in conference play and likely drop Iowa from contention. Failing that, Oregon would need Iowa to lose in the final week of the season to Nebraska.
No. 14 Ohio State at Nebraska
Root for: Ohio State
Oregon already owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over No. 14 Ohio State (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) after the Ducks upset the Buckeyes 41-28 in Columbus earlier this season. As a result, Oregon should stay ahead of Ohio State, and the Buckeyes staying highly ranked only helps the Ducks' resume.
However, just like with Iowa, a third conference loss for Ohio State would hurt the Buckeyes' conference title chances.
No. 4 UCLA at Michigan
Root for: Michigan
Oregon can also root for Michigan, a team it defeated handily last week 31-7. The Bruins (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) can clinch the Big Ten today with a win over Michigan (5-5, 2-5 Big Ten) at the Big House. UCLA could complicate matters, however, the Bruins would also have to lose to rival USC (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) in the season finale at the Rose Bowl.
Dan Lanning’s squad returns to Autzen on Nov. 28 to play host to Washington. Oregon does not control its own destiny, but with a little help, the Ducks could find themselves in contention for the College Football Playoff as just the second team ever to earn a berth with three losses on the year, following Alabama last year.
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Christopher C. Wuensch is a writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has spent 16 years with Lindy’s Sports Magazine and was a founding member and Deputy CFB Editor of football.com. That’s in addition to reporting and editing for EssentiallySports, SEC Country (Atlanta Journal-Constitution), Saturday Down South, Sports Xchange and beyond. Away from the sidelines, Chris spent 10 years as Content Manager for hobbyDB, helping to assemble one of the world’s largest databases and communities for collectibles and collectors. A University of Arizona J-School alum and northern New Jersey native, he is reluctant to renounce his New York Jets fandom (even though he knows he should) and places himself firmly in the Taylor Ham camp.Follow chrisCwuensch