The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) took care of business on their end on Friday with a dominant 45-7 win over Michigan State (3-8, 1-7 Big Ten) at Spartan Stadium.

Oregon has won four straight to climb back into contention, but now the Ducks need some help to keep their College Football Playoff hopes afloat.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola rolls out against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday’s slate of games features several key matchups with major implications for Oregon’s postseason lives. Here are some key games to keep an eye on and who to root for.

College Football Playoff Games to Watch

No. 10 BYU at Kansas

Root for: Kansas

Nov 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars running back Sione Moa runs the ballagainst the Baylor Bears at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon needs several teams ahead of them to stumble, allowing the No. 13 Ducks to climb the College Football Playoff rankings. No. 10 BYU (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) sits three spots ahead of the Ducks. A defeat at the hands of the unranked Kansas Jayhawks will even out their records. In the eyes of the committee, here is where Oregon could have gained valuable style points with the resounding win over Michigan State on Friday night.

BYU trails Kansas 6-3 at halftime.

LSU at No. 9 Tennessee

Root for: LSU

Oregon could use a hand from the SEC. The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (8-2, 5-2 SEC) are another two loss team that the Ducks could potentially leapfrog with a loss. The Volunteers have a formidable resume, including wins over Alabama. But a loss to a four-loss LSU (6-4, 3-4 SEC) would be damaging for the Vols.

Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt looks to throw a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 12 Texas Tech at Baylor

Root for: Baylor

The Ducks need to reach the No. 11 ranking in order to receive an at-large bid into the playoff, and Texas Tech currently stands in Oregon's way at No. 12. Rooting for the Bears should be easy here as the Red Raiders' currently have an inside track into the Big 12 title game.

Big Ten Games to Watch

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Utah

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UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

No. 8 Indiana at Washington

Root for: Washington

Oregon fans don’t often find themselves rooting for rival Washington, but that’s the case entering Saturday.

The defending champion No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) will square up against Washington (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) at Husky Stadium with just one conference loss.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson stiff arms Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jah Jah Boyd during the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Oregon to have a shot at the Big Ten Championship, they need the one-loss Indiana to lose and even the conference record between the Ducks and Hoosiers. Should the teams finish tied in the conference standings, however, Oregon holds the tiebreaker over Indiana, courtesy of the Ducks 5-0 record against common opponents.

From there, coach Dan Lanning’s Ducks will then need to turn around and defeat Washington in the season finale next weekend.

No. 15 Iowa at Illinois

Root for: Illinois

College football can be fickle. One week fans are rooting against a team and the next week they need them to win.

Such is the case between No. 15 Iowa (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) and Illinois (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten), the latter who beat Oregon 21-10 earlier in the year. A Hawkeyes loss would be their third in conference play and likely drop Iowa from contention. Failing that, Oregon would need Iowa to lose in the final week of the season to Nebraska.

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker James Kreutz tackles Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 14 Ohio State at Nebraska

Root for: Ohio State

Oregon already owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over No. 14 Ohio State (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) after the Ducks upset the Buckeyes 41-28 in Columbus earlier this season. As a result, Oregon should stay ahead of Ohio State, and the Buckeyes staying highly ranked only helps the Ducks' resume.

However, just like with Iowa, a third conference loss for Ohio State would hurt the Buckeyes' conference title chances.

No. 4 UCLA at Michigan

Root for: Michigan

Oregon can also root for Michigan, a team it defeated handily last week 31-7. The Bruins (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) can clinch the Big Ten today with a win over Michigan (5-5, 2-5 Big Ten) at the Big House. UCLA could complicate matters, however, the Bruins would also have to lose to rival USC (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) in the season finale at the Rose Bowl.

Dan Lanning’s squad returns to Autzen on Nov. 28 to play host to Washington. Oregon does not control its own destiny, but with a little help, the Ducks could find themselves in contention for the College Football Playoff as just the second team ever to earn a berth with three losses on the year, following Alabama last year.

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