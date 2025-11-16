AP Top 25 Poll Shakeup After a Chaotic Saturday of College Football
The end is near, but college football delivered another exciting weekend of games with a couple of unexpected upsets and incredible comebacks. The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies trailed 30-3 to South Carolina, but Texas A&M stormed back in the second half to win the game 31-30 and remain undefeated.
With only a few weeks to go until the College Football Playoff field is finalized, what will the week 13 AP Top 25 Poll look like on Sunday?
Meanwhile, No. 5 Georgia dominated its ranked matchup over No. 10 Texas, but No. 4 Alabama could not get past No. 11 Oklahoma as the Sooners pick up an impressive win on the road. With the Longhorns' playoff hopes essentially dashed, how far will Texas fall in the AP Top 25 Poll? On the other hand, will the Crimson Tide remain inside the top 12?
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks took care of business against Minnesota on Friday, and the No. 17 USC Trojans outlasted Iowa at home. As a result, Oregon and USC will most likely be playing for a spot in the postseason when the Trojans visit Eugene on Saturday. The game could be a top-15 matchup, depending on how high USC climbs in the AP Poll.
AP Top 25 Poll Week 13 Prediction
1. Ohio State (10-0)
2. Indiana (11-0)
3. Texas A&M (10-0)
4. Georgia (9-1)
5. Ole Miss (10-1)
6. Oregon (9-1)
7. Texas Tech (10-1)
8. Oklahoma (8-2)
9. Notre Dame (8-2)
10. BYU (9-1)
11. Alabama (8-2)
12. Vanderbilt (8-2)
13. Georgia Tech (9-1)
14. Utah (8-2)
15. Miami (8-2)
16. USC (8-2)
17. Texas (7-3)
18. Michigan (8-2)
19. Virginia (9-2)
20. Tennessee (7-3)
21. James Madison (9-1)
22. Tulane (8-2)
23. North Texas (9-1)
24. Missouri (7-3)
25. Louisville (7-3)
This article will be updated when the AP Top 25 Poll is released on Sunday at 11 a.m. PT.
Biggest Risers and Fallers
Texas is sure to drop on Sunday, but how far? The Longhorns can expect to be the highest-ranked team with three losses. Despite Texas beating Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry, the Sooners could be the highest-ranked two-loss team on Sunday after beating Alabama. Where will the Crimson Tide end up on Sunday?
How much will No. 9 Notre Dame be rewarded for taking care of business against No. 23 Pittsburgh?
At the other end of the AP Top 25 Poll, a number of teams can expect to fall out of the rankings after losing on Saturday: No. 22 Cincinnati, No. 23 Pittsburgh, and No. 25 South Florida. Will No. 19 Louisville still be ranked after losing to Clemson on Friday?
Close Calls on Saturday
Texas A&M wasn't the only team that survived a near-upset bid on Saturday. USC scored 19 unanswered points against Iowa, shutting the Hawkeyes out in the second half. The Trojans eventually erased a 21-10 deficit and won the game 26-21 on a rainy day in Southern California.
Staying in the Big Ten, Northwestern almost upset Michigan in Wrigley Field as the Wolverines kicked a game-winning field goal in the final seconds to stay alive.
No. 14 Georgia Tech nearly lost to Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, but the Yellow Jackets stung the Eagles with a go-ahead field goal in the final seconds. Boston College came close, but the Eagles instead fall to 1-10 while Georgia Tech keeps its CFP hopes alive.
No. 6 Ole Miss trailed Florida at halftime, but the Rebels scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to get past the Gators.
AP Top 25 Poll Week 12
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Ole Miss
7. Oregon
8. Texas Tech
9. Notre Dame
10. Texas
11. Oklahoma
12. BYU
13. Vanderbilt
14. Georgia Tech
15. Utah
16. Miami
17. USC
18. Michigan
19. Louisville
20. Virginia
21. Tennessee
22. Cincinnati
23. Pittsburgh
24. James Madison
25. South Florida