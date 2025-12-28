Oregon Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi Details Plan to Bounce Back Against Texas Tech

The Oregon Ducks will be facing the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl, and the winner of this quarterfinal game will advance to the College Football Playoff semifinals against the winner of the Alabama-Indiana game.

Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi spoke to the media, and he dove into how his defense is preparing after giving up 34 points in their first round game against the James Madison Dukes.

Oregon Defense Attempts To Bounce Back From JMU Game

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi call the game against James Madison from the sidelines at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks defense gave up a season high 34 points in their win over James Madison. It was an “unacceptable performance” according to Lupoi.

“This is an unacceptable performance in the second half by our defense,” Lupoi said to reporters in the postgame after the James Madison game. “I’m pissed off right now.”

How is Lupoi’s unit trying to bounce back from that game? It all starts in practice and the film room Lupoi said to reporters on Saturday.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“You just immediately started watching the film, turned on the second half and see exactly where we went wrong,” Lupoi said. “I think overall, just from a mentality standpoint, that was the most disappointing, where you feel like we were right at the point of attack.”

“And I think it's just another reminder of this the best of the best these teams. So, you go to sleep for one down, one quarter, one half, they're going to make you pay. And to give up like we did, I mean, for me, it was like the best thing that could ever happen," Lupoi continued.

The Ducks will be facing a Texas Tech offense that averages 42.5 points per game, the second most in the entire country, behind only the North Texas Mean Green. The Big 12 champion Red Raiders will provide a big challenge for this Oregon defense.

“Instead of just continuing the second half, and maybe if we dominate that half as well, it's certainly, you try to always approach it no matter what, win, loss, play well, play poor, approach it the same way the following week. It makes it easier when the players see themselves not performing to the standard in that second half," said Lupoi.

“So, follow those corrections like we do always. Went to the doctor. And then, impressed by the mindset, but this, this crew this defense has been like that this whole year just showing a lot of maturity to put us in this position. So excited for the challenge," the Ducks defensive coordinator continued.

Tosh Lupoi's Last Ride As Oregon Defensive Coordinator

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, right, greets Oregon defensive back Ify Obidegwu before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This playoff run will be the last games Tosh Lupoi will be on the Oregon sideline as the defensive coordinator. Lupoi accepted the head coaching job for the California Golden Bears at the conclusion of this season. His first game as coach in Berkeley will be in Fall 2026.

Cal is where Lupoi played his college football from in the early 2000s as a defensive lineman. He also got his first start in coaching with the Golden Bears as a defensive line coach from 2008-2011. Cal recently parted wasy with coach Justin Wilcox, who had been at the helm in Berkeley since 2017. The Golden Bears have not won more than seven games in the regular season since 2009, when Lupoi was an assistant on Jeff Tedford's coaching staff.

Lupoi has been the defensive coordinator for the Ducks since Dan Lanning took the head coaching job prior to the 2022 season. Lupoi's defensive units have been elite, with numerous draft picks and being ranked as one of the best defenses in the country. The same has been true in 2025.

Oregon has allowed the 10th fewest point in the country with an average of just 16.3 per game.