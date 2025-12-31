Five Texas Tech Red Raiders Ducks Fans Should Know Before The Orange Bowl

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks will have their hands full on New Year's Day when they take on No. 4 Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl in Miami.

Texas Tech flaunts one of the toughest defenses in the country, and they have playmakers on the offense who can turn a game on its head. Here are five Red Raiders Ducks fans should get familiar with ahead of the Orange Bowl.

Brice Pollock - Defensive Back

Pollock flies a little under the radar due to being in the shadow of other defensive playmakers, but Pollock has had an incredible season and could be in line for a big game against the Ducks. Pollock has recorded six pass deflections and five interceptions this season in the Red Raider secondary. Brice also recorded 46 total tackles this season, with 28 of them being solo tackles.

Terrance Carter Jr - Tight End

While the Ducks boast maybe one of the best tight ends in the country in Kenyon Sadiq, the Red Raiders have an excellent tight end room as well, led by Carter Jr. He compiled 46 receptions, which was tied for fourth most among all Red Raider pass catchers this season, and 552 receiving yards. Carter Jr. amassed five touchdowns for Texas Tech this season. Expect to hear his name a few times over the broadcast in the Orange Bowl.

J’Koby Williams - Running Back

While most of the national praise and attention for Texas Tech has been geared towards starting running back Cameron Dickey, Williams plays a big role in the Red Raiders’ offense as well. Williams is more of a receiving back, and he was able to reel in 30 receptions for 371 yards and two touchdowns. Williams will provide a change of pace from Dickey that the Ducks' defense will have to be prepared for.

Reggie Virgil - Wide Receiver

Virgil has often been used by the Red Raiders as their second choice wide receiver, usually lining him up behind Texas Tech star wide receiver Caleb Douglas. Virgil has been able to compile an impressive stat line this season, accumulating 55 receptions, which is the most among all active Red Raiders. Virgil was able to reel in six touchdowns on the season, as well as an average of 12.3 yards per reception.

Stone Harrington - Kicker

While an opposing team's kicker will most likely not be on the mind of Ducks fans, Harrington is downright elite. Harrington went 3/4 from beyond 50 yards this past season and recorded a long field goal of 58 yards this season. In a game that is expected to be close, the spread is 2.5 points in favor of Oregon according to DraftKings, special teams could play a big role in deciding the outcome.