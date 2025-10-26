AP Top 25 Poll Shaken Up After Weekend Of Ranked Battles
Another exciting week of the college football season is in the books, and the top programs are continuing to separate themselves from the rest of the country. No teams inside the top-10 lost on Saturday, so how much movement will there be in the updated AP Top 25 Poll?
No. 8 Ole Miss defeated No. 13 Oklahoma and No. 10 Vanderbilt beat No. 15 Missouri in tight games between ranked opponents while No. 3 Texas A&M ran away from No. 20 LSU, giving the Tigers three losses before November. How much will Ole Miss and Vanderbilt climb up the rankings?
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks could slip after escaping against Wisconsin in a rainy matchup that also saw Oregon quarterback Dante Moore knocked out of the game. Oregon running back Jordon Davison led the way with 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns while Moore finished with 86 passing yards after leaving the game in the third quarter. On the other hand, the Ducks defense kept Wisconsin's offense to 196 total yards.
In the week 9 edition of the AP Poll, nearly every team except No. 1 Ohio State moved. Week 10's top 25 should feature significantly less movement. Still, teams like No. 7 Georgia Tech and No. 9 Miami could move down in order to make room for Ole Miss and Vanderbilt, despite the Yellow Jackets and Hurricanes winning in dominant fashion.
AP Top 25 Poll Week 10 Prediction
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Ole Miss
7. Vanderbilt
8. Oregon
9. Georgia Tech
10. Miami
11. BYU
12. Notre Dame
13. Texas Tech
14. Missouri
15. Tennessee
16. Virginia
17. Louisville
18. Cincinnati
19. Houston
20. Missouri
21. Texas
22. Oklahoma
23. Michigan
24. Memphis
25. USC
Biggest Movers
No. 20 LSU is expected to be unranked after falling to Texas A&M, and the biggest climbers will most likely be Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. Tennessee could leapfrog some teams after a dominant win over Kentucky.
How much will Texas move after the Longhorns scored 24 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime against Mississippi State and eventually beat the Bulldogs?
Potential Newcomers
No. 23 Illinois lost to 42-25 to Washington, and the Fighting Illini will most likely fall out of the AP Top 25 Poll. No. 18 USF could drop out after losing to Memphis, and No. 24 Arizona State lost to Houston 24-16 after the Sun Devils were shut out in the first three quarters.
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Addresses Dante Moore Injury After Wisconsin Win
MORE: First Look At Oregon Ducks Tie-Dye Uniforms Doesn't Disappoint
MORE: Breaking Down New Criticism Of Dillon Gabriel After Shedeur Sanders News
Both Memphis and Houston are now 7-1 after picking up ranked wins, and both teams should be in the updated AP Top 25 Poll on Sunday.
Will there be any more new teams in the rankings? The USC Trojans received the 26th-most votes in week 9, but will voters move them into the AP Poll after an off week? Utah was nearly ranked, and the Utes dismantled Colorado 53-7 on Saturday. Utah led 43-0 at halftime with backup quarterback Byrd Ficklin leading the offense.
Week 9 AP Poll
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Georgia Tech
8. Ole Miss
9. Miami
10. Vanderbilt
11. BYU
12. Notre Dame
13. Oklahoma
14. Texas Tech
15. Missouri
16. Virginia
17. Tennessee
18. South Florida
19. Louisville
20. LSU
21. Cincinnati
22. Texas
23. Illinois
24. Arizona State
25. Michigan