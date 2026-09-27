AP Top 25 Poll Shuffles After Ranked Matchups, Upsets

Los Angeles — The then-ranked No. 20 Oregon Ducks picked up an emotional win over the then-ranked No. 12 USC Trojans on the road and without quarterback Dante Moore for a majority of the game, and Oregon's win over USC boosted the Ducks up to No. 15 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

In other good news for the Ducks, both No. 22 Boise State and No. 19 Oklahoma State are ranked, giving Oregon's strength of schedule a boost as well. As for some for the weekend's biggest losers, teams like Penn State, Louisville, and Michigan, all fell out of the top 25, making way for teams like Boise State and Oklahoma State.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz next to wide receiver Reece Vander Zee (2) get ready to handshake after 20-19 win over Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

AP Top 25 Poll Week 4 Results

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami

5. Ohio State

6. Indiana

7. Alabama

8. Florida

9. Ole Miss

10. BYU

11. LSU

12. Texas Tech

13. Utah

14. Iowa

15. Oregon

16. Mississippi State

17. Tennessee

18. USC

19. Oklahoma State

20. Houston

21. SMU

22. Boise State

23. UCLA

24. Kentucky

25. Missouri



Oregon came close to making the biggest leap on Sunday, only behind No. 8 Florida who moved up 13 spots after defeating then-ranked No. 4 Ole Miss. The Rebels are now ranked right behind the Gators at No. 9.

Meanwhile, No. 1 Texas has likely stamped itself as the top team in the country thanks to the Longhorns' already having wins over No. 5 Ohio State and No. 17 Tennessee already under their belt. The Buckeyes are expected to keep climbing slightly back up the polls after the Texas loss.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates a touchdown by Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Biggest AP Top 25 Poll Questions and Answers

Ole Miss should fall out of the top five after giving up over 50 points to Florida, but will the Rebels fall all the way behind LSU? Ole Miss stayed ahead of LSU despite the fact that the Tigers dominated then-ranked No. 23 Texas A&M, yet the Tigers' only loss of the season so far has come at the hands of Ole Miss.

Where will Oregon and USC end up, respectively, ranked after the West Coast rivalry matchup? The Ducks moved up five spots to No. 15 as voters do not seem entirely sold on Oregon quite yet, and USC remains inside the top 20.

Lastly, which new teams will be ranked inside the AP Top 25 Poll after Saturday's results? In addition to Boise State and Oklahoma State adding to Oregon's strength of schedule by entering the top 25, No. 23 UCLA is now ranked as well.

The Ducks have a bye in week 5 followed by a home game against the Bruins and new coach Bob Chesney on Oct. 10. Can Lanning and stay undefeated against the Southern California Big Ten schools in 2026?

Sep 26, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) rolls out for a pass during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AP Top 25 Poll Prediction Week 4

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami

5. Indiana

6. Ohio State

7. Alabama

8. BYU

9. Ole Miss

10. LSU

11. Texas Tech

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. Iowa

15. Tennessee

16. Florida

17. USC

18. SMU

19. Mississippi State

20. Penn State

21. Kentucky

22. Houston

23. Boise State

24. Oklahoma State

25. Missouri

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