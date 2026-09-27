AP Top 25 Poll Shuffles After Ranked Matchups, Upsets
Los Angeles — The then-ranked No. 20 Oregon Ducks picked up an emotional win over the then-ranked No. 12 USC Trojans on the road and without quarterback Dante Moore for a majority of the game, and Oregon's win over USC boosted the Ducks up to No. 15 in the AP Top 25 Poll.
In other good news for the Ducks, both No. 22 Boise State and No. 19 Oklahoma State are ranked, giving Oregon's strength of schedule a boost as well. As for some for the weekend's biggest losers, teams like Penn State, Louisville, and Michigan, all fell out of the top 25, making way for teams like Boise State and Oklahoma State.
AP Top 25 Poll Week 4 Results
1. Texas
2. Georgia
3. Notre Dame
4. Miami
5. Ohio State
6. Indiana
7. Alabama
8. Florida
9. Ole Miss
10. BYU
11. LSU
12. Texas Tech
13. Utah
14. Iowa
15. Oregon
16. Mississippi State
17. Tennessee
18. USC
19. Oklahoma State
20. Houston
21. SMU
22. Boise State
23. UCLA
24. Kentucky
25. Missouri
Oregon came close to making the biggest leap on Sunday, only behind No. 8 Florida who moved up 13 spots after defeating then-ranked No. 4 Ole Miss. The Rebels are now ranked right behind the Gators at No. 9.
Meanwhile, No. 1 Texas has likely stamped itself as the top team in the country thanks to the Longhorns' already having wins over No. 5 Ohio State and No. 17 Tennessee already under their belt. The Buckeyes are expected to keep climbing slightly back up the polls after the Texas loss.
Biggest AP Top 25 Poll Questions and Answers
Ole Miss should fall out of the top five after giving up over 50 points to Florida, but will the Rebels fall all the way behind LSU? Ole Miss stayed ahead of LSU despite the fact that the Tigers dominated then-ranked No. 23 Texas A&M, yet the Tigers' only loss of the season so far has come at the hands of Ole Miss.
Where will Oregon and USC end up, respectively, ranked after the West Coast rivalry matchup? The Ducks moved up five spots to No. 15 as voters do not seem entirely sold on Oregon quite yet, and USC remains inside the top 20.
Lastly, which new teams will be ranked inside the AP Top 25 Poll after Saturday's results? In addition to Boise State and Oklahoma State adding to Oregon's strength of schedule by entering the top 25, No. 23 UCLA is now ranked as well.
The Ducks have a bye in week 5 followed by a home game against the Bruins and new coach Bob Chesney on Oct. 10. Can Lanning and stay undefeated against the Southern California Big Ten schools in 2026?
AP Top 25 Poll Prediction Week 4
1. Texas
2. Georgia
3. Notre Dame
4. Miami
5. Indiana
6. Ohio State
7. Alabama
8. BYU
9. Ole Miss
10. LSU
11. Texas Tech
12. Utah
13. Oregon
14. Iowa
15. Tennessee
16. Florida
17. USC
18. SMU
19. Mississippi State
20. Penn State
21. Kentucky
22. Houston
23. Boise State
24. Oklahoma State
25. Missouri
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.