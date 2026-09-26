Oregon vs. USC Betting Line Makes a Notable Move Hours Before Kickoff

LOS ANGELES - The No. 20 Oregon Ducks have not shied away from how intense the rivalry is with No. 12 USC as the Ducks fly south to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for their first Big Ten Conference game of the season.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning called it "as intense as it gets."

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon vs. USC Betting Line Shifts

It's always notable when there is late betting line movement before a matchup, as is the case with Oregon and USC. Despite the Trojans being at home, in front of a sold-out crowd, the Ducks have been the 2.5-point this week on FanDuel.

The morning of the game, the line has shifted another point in the Ducks' direction, with Oregon now as a 3.5-point favorite at USC. That move crosses a key number: a three-point Oregon win would have covered the earlier spread, but would no longer cover at 3.5.

The over/under is listed at 61.5 total points, with an expected shootout in the Coliseum.

"As intense as it gets."



Oregon vs. USC is shaping up to be an all-timer.



The Ducks are 9-0 in Big Ten road games. Will the streak continue on Saturday night?https://t.co/ny7ZDqBPPU pic.twitter.com/LAILf5QPQ6 — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 23, 2026

Oregon and USC Injuries

Injuries play a huge part in the betting odds. The Big Ten requires teams to publish an injury/availability report on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before a matchup. The teams' final report comes two hours before kickoff.

USC has had a lengthy report, leading up to a pivotol matchup vs. the Ducks, in which some say is a must-win for Trojans coach Lincoln Riley, when it comes to hot seat disussions.

USC freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley, who has been the receiving leader for the Trojans this season, was listed as doubtful on Friday after missing USC’s 42-35 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Two key Trojans defenders, defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart and safety Alex Graham, are listed as questionable.

Notably, Stewart posted this on his Instagram story, the morning of the game.

USC Trojans defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart | USC Trojans defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart's Instagram

For Oregon, the biggest questions surround their tight ends in starter Jamari Johnson and sophomore Andrew Olesh. Both are listed as probable for the USC game and Lanning expressed optimism surrounding their availability this week.

Oregon's depth at receiver will be tested on Saturday without starter Jeremiah McClellan, who broke his foot in pre-game warmups vs. Portland State.

The Ducks also lost starting left guard Trent Ferguson to a season-ending injury, per Lanning.

We won't probably get to see (Ferguson) again," Lanning said. "I feel bad for that kid because he's worked really hard."

The full injury report is here.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Saban's Comments On GameDay

Legendary coach and ESPN College GameDay analyst Nick Saban shared his thoughts on Oregon's offense and quarterback Dante Moore, before the USC game.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) watches from the sidelines during the second half in a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“(Dante Moore) struggled against ranked opponents in the past, with some turnovers, but I do think the important thing for Oregon is their offensive team plays better around, because I think he’s a very talented guy and very capable of having a big day,” Saban said on College GameDay.

Later in the show, the panel gave their prediction picks. Saban and Kirk Herbstreit were the only analysts to pick Oregon over USC, and both mentioned their belief in Lanning to get the 2-1 Ducks back on track.

Earlier in the week, Herbstreit said he believes Oregon can win, but warns that talent alone won’t be enough.

"I still believe in Oregon," Herbstreit said on the Pat McAfee Show.

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Kirk Herbstreit on the ESPN Gameday set at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"I'm still writing off that those first couple weeks, Dan (Lanning) needed maybe those games to get these guys to buy into how important it is to prepare, no matter who you're playing. I need to talk to him, but it reeked of individuality and not respecting your opponent. And they're too good to play that way. I'm hoping those two games were a wake-up call," Herbstreit continued.

If Oregon were to lose to the Trojans at the Coliseum, they would fall to 2-2 on the season and their chances of making the CFP fall to seven percent. The Ducks have two remaining games against current ranked opponents on their schedule: the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (Nov. 7) and No. 18 Michigan Wolverines (Nov. 14).

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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