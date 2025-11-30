Ducks Digest

AP Top 25 Poll Shuffling As Playoff Picture Comes Into View

The AP Top 25 Poll is expected to change after a few upsets and ranked matchups during rivalry week. How far will the Texas A&M Aggies drop after losing to the Texas Longhorns? Will the Oregon Ducks be ranked inside the top four?

Charlie Viehl

Nov 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks off the field after defeating the Samford Bulldogs 48-0 in a game at Kyle Field
Nov 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks off the field after defeating the Samford Bulldogs 48-0 in a game at Kyle Field / Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images
The end of rivalry week spells the end of the college football regular season as the conference championship matchups are officially set. What will the AP Top 25 Poll look like upon its release on Sunday?

Although hypotheticals surrounding teams on the bubble of the College Football Playoff has dominated the conversation, the AP Poll will provide a glimpse into how voters view No. 3 Texas A&M's loss to No. 16 Texas.

The AP Poll varies somewhat from the CFP Selection Committee's ranking, especially in the top five. No. 5 Oregon, No. 6 Ole Miss, and No. 7 Texas Tech are most likely fighting for position behind No. 4 Georgia as the top one-loss teams in the nation. Where the Aggies fit in might be the biggest question of the latest rankings.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates after the game as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates after the game as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks took care of business against the Washington Huskies, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning has led his program to two consecutive CFP appearances. How realistic is another first-round bye for Lanning and company? Oregon might be inside the top four in the AP Poll with only one week remaining before Selection Sunday.

Here is a prediction of the full AP Top 25 Poll after week 14:

AP Top 25 Poll Week 15 Prediction

1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Georgia
4. Oregon
5. Ole Miss
6. Texas Tech
7. Texas A&M
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. BYU
12. Vanderbilt
13. Texas
14. Miami
15. Utah
16. Virginia
17. USC
18. James Madison
19. Michigan
20. North Texas
21. Tulane
22. Navy
23. Arizona
24. Tennessee
25. Iowa

This article will be updated on Sunday once the AP Poll is updated at 11 a.m. PT.

No. 4 Georgia beat then-ranked No. 23 Georgia Tech as the Yellow Jackets ended the season losing three of their last four games. The Bulldogs have a date with No. 10 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game thanks to Texas A&M's loss and the Crimson Tide's win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) runs the ball at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn 27-20.
Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) runs the ball at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn 27-20. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The winner of the SEC title game between Georgia and Alabama will likely receive a bye in the first round, but what if the Bulldogs are the loser. In that hypothetical, would a No. 3-ranked Georgia drop outside of the top four?

No. 25 SMU lost to Cal, meaning Duke will face No. 17 Virginia for the ACC title. Whichever team wins the ACC Championship Game will likely be considered a "bid stealer" coming from outside of the top 12. Is the door closed on Miami's CFP hopes?

AP Top 25 poll rankings college football playoff texas a&m aggies texas longhorns upset oregon ducks washington huskies
Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The ranking of No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 13 Miami has been highly debated thanks to the Hurricanes' win over the Fighting Irish in week 1. Depending on the result of No. 11 BYU vs. No. 7 Texas Tech in the Big 12 Championship Game, things could get interesting regarding the final at-large bids.

If BYU can beat Texas Tech, both programs likely make the CFP. If BYU loses a close game to Texas Tech, the Cougars still have an argument of making the 12-team field. If the Red Raiders beat BYU by three touchdowns again, the Cougars could miss the CFP entirely and open the door for Miami or another SEC team.

The order of No. 8 Oklahoma, No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 10 Alabama, No. 11 BYU, and No. 12 Vanderbilt likely doesn't change. How the AP voters handle Texas' ranking after the Longhorns beat Texas A&M is unclear, however. Can Texas put themselves in striking distance to be serious contenders for the CFP?

AP Top 25 Poll Week 14

1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Georgia
5. Oregon
6. Ole Miss
7. Texas Tech
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. BYU
12. Vanderbilt
13. Miami
14. Utah
15. Michigan
16. Texas
17. Virginia
18. Tennessee
19. USC
20. James Madison
21. North Texas
22. Tulane
23. Georgia Tech
24. Pittsburgh
25. SMU

