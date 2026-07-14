Former Oregon Duck Arik Armstead Works With Emerging USC Trojans Star

The Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans may be Big Ten Conference rivals... but former Oregon Ducks star Arik Armstead and current USC Trojan Jahkeem Stewart linked up at Sack Summit in Las Vegas.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Armstead is one of the most experienced and talented pass rushers in the league and the Sack Summit is based around "iron sharpening iron." The best professional and college players come together for a clinic where they can share mindsets and techniques.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) is interviewed during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The rivalry narrative took a backseat for the clinic, as Armstead posted photos working with Stewart, who is emerging as a serious threat for the USC Trojans pass rush.

Before Oregon fans get too panicked that a Trojan is learning from Armstead's 12 seasons in the NFL, current Duck Bear Alexander was also in attendance... and in a few photos.

Arik Armstead Works With USC's Jahkeem Stewart

No doubt, the opportunity to work with Armstead is a unique and rare chance. The event is hosted by NFL legends Maxx Crosby, Cameron Jordan, and Von Miller, bringing together the best in the nation to learn from one another. It's similar to the famous Tight End University, held annually by tight ends George Kittle and Travis Kelce and former tight end Greg Olsen.

Photos show Armstead with Stewart during the event.

USC sophomore defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart learning from Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan at the 2026 Sack Summit



(📸: @arikarmstead on IG) pic.twitter.com/XQ53cXUBw3 — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) July 14, 2026

Armstead, Stewart and Alexander are all at very different stages of their careers ... but the desire for development is a common thread. For Stewart and Alexander - who could be headed to the NFL - the access to players who have already made the professional leap, cannot be overstated. Stewart is entering his sophomore season so he is eligible for the 2028 NFL Draft while Alexander is already on the radar for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart was named a PFF Freshman All-American in 2025. Stewart made an immediate impact on the Trojan defensive line, finishing with 18 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss totaling 27 yards, including 1.5 sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery and one quarterback hurry.

Alexander, who is actually a former Trojan that transferred to Oregon in 2025, quickly emerged as a difference maker for the Ducks. In 2025, he finished with a career-high 50 total tackles, including 18 solo, matching a career high with 6.5 tackles for loss while adding a sack, two fumble recoveries and a pass breakup.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, left, greets fellow Duck Bear Alexander during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon and USC continue to be linked in funny ways ... the rivals will face off in 2026.

In the Ducks' Big Ten play opener, they fly south to play the Trojans on Sept. 26 at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Arik Armstead's Impressive NFL Career

Armstead is clearly still a student of the game, despite his ongoing successful NFL career.

The latest on Armstead is that he worked through a hand injury during the final part of the 2025-26 NFL season but still totaled impressive production. Through 12 games, Armstead totaled 41 quarterback pressures, the third-highest mark among defensive tackles during that stretch.

Ducks fans have a lot to be proud of when it comes to Armstead.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) is introduced before an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end was announced as the winner of The Walter Payton Man of the Year award at the NFL Honors in 2025. The award recognizes Armstead for his efforts and acts of kindness off the field and in his community.

Armstead made history as the first ever Duck to win the award, which recognizes NFL players for their on-field performance and community impact. Arguably the most prestigious NFL award, it is given annually to an NFL player who demonstrates excellence on the field and a commitment to philanthropy and community impact.

A Sacramento native, Armstead played nine seasons for the 49ers, starting 97 of 116 regular-season games. He started all 12 career playoff games with San Francisco, including Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2024, Armstead signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the Jaguars, ending his time on the west coast.

Armstead played for the Ducks for three seasons (2012-2014), highlighted by his career-high nine tackles in the College Football Playoff National Championship against Ohio State. He was drafted No. 17 overall by the Niners in 2015.

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