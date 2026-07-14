Dante Moore and Oregon Ducks Teammates Turn Heads With Las Vegas Trip

Beyond the Big Ten Media Days taking place July 28 through July 30 in Chicago, Illinois, there's not much on the calendar for the Oregon Ducks leading up to the start of fall camp. That means several of Oregon's top talents are taking time away from campus before preparation for the 2026 season begins.

In an off season filled with Tokyo trips, merchandise drops, athlete-led youth camps, and more, a few Ducks chose, coincidentally, a similar excursion for their limited time off.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore with wide receivers Jack Ressler and Ryder Hayes in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC 329 on his secondary Instagram, @mooreofdante. | @mooreofdante on Instagra

Getting More of Dante Moore In Las Vegas

Over the weekend of July 10 through July 12, UFC held it's 329 card in Las Vegas, Nevada boasting the return of 37-year-old fighting phenomena and former UFC title holder Conor McGregor taking on former UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway in a Welterweight main card event. Though many fans argue the fights did not live up to the hype, the celebrity crowd sure brought in some interest.

A star-studded event bringing in around 20,078 fans to T-Mobile Arena, the crowd with littered with stars including Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, comedian Vince Vaughn, actor Jared Leto, and Oregon Ducks starting quarterback Dante Moore (talk about an intriguing guest list for a dinner party).

Moore, who posted about attending the event on his secondary Instagram @mooreofdante, shared his trip to Las Vegas on what appears to be a private jet and sharing his time away for the massive sporting event with Oregon wide receivers redshirt sophomore Jack Ressler and redshirt sophomore Ryder Hayes.

Dante Moore on Instagram | @mooreofdante / Instagram

Star-Powered Friends

This isn't the first time Moore rubbed elbows with celebrities during this off season, as the incoming junior starter spent time in June practicing with Kansas City Chief's quarterback Patrick Mahomes and appeared on former NFL quarterback Cam Newton's podcast "4th&1."

Moore has frequently shared in the past his connection with Newton, and commented prior to Oregon's blowout win against Texas Tech in the 2026 Orange Bowl that he reaches out often to Newton for advice.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, left, greets fellow Duck Bear Alexander during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bear Alexander Was In Vegas, Too

Great minds think alike, and that can be said of Moore and Oregon defensive lineman Bear Alexander's vacation plans. Just like the quarterback of his team, Alexander was also in "Sin City" for UFC 329, while also participating in the Sack Summit, a networking and training event for top college football pass rushers.

Hosted by NFL greats defensive end Maxx Crosby, defensive end Cam Jordan, and outside linebacker Von Miller, Alexander spent three days working with fellow defensive minds from across the nation to sharpen his game while also taking in the fights at T-Mobile Arena.

Elite weekend with the guys 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/KjuE6zYcqq — Bear Alexander (@BearAlexander_) July 13, 2026

It's somewhat ironic Alexander and Moore had similar ideas for their off-time, as the two also recently collaborated to give back, with Alexander's Kare Bear Foundation partnering with Moore for a recent visit to Thurston Elementary School and for Moore's two football camps, held in both Eugene, Oregon and Portland, Oregon.

Perhaps the team bonding also includes linking up for favorite vacation spots.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.