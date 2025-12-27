Bear Alexander Reveals Why He Chose To Return To Oregon And Forgo NFL Draft

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander announced he will return to the program in 2026 earlier in December, and ahead of Oregon's College Football Playoff matchup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Alexander explained why he chose to forgo the NFL Draft and return to school.

Alexander took the time to highlight the Ducks' culture and the way the program develops players at a high level.

“Man, just the development here at Oregon. I feel like just being under coach [Dan] Lanning, I learned a lot. So, just coming up for another year, maturing more, and just getting that last year under my belt,” Alexander said.

Alexander is in his first season with Oregon, spending the 2023 season with the USC Trojans. After a big season with the Ducks, it was expected that Alexander would declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Bear Alexander’s Development With Oregon

Alexander spent 1.5 seasons with the Trojans. In 2024, he chose to redshirt after four games with USC. Before USC, he began playing college football with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Alexander took a big step up with the Oregon Ducks, appearing in all 13 games this season. The defensive lineman has totaled 49 tackles, one sack, and two forced fumbles. He has been a playmaker for the Ducks and will continue to be a crucial player throughout the playoff.

Oregon’s Ability To Develop NFL Draft Picks

The Oregon Ducks have a strong history in developing NFL players, and with Alexander’s success, he will likely be a player to watch in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, Oregon had 10 selections, two of which were in the first round. One of the first round picks was defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, and Alexander is on pace to be one of the next first-round defensive linemen selected from the Ducks.

Oregon is still awaiting decisions from several players who could declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, including quarterback Dante Moore and Safety Dillon Thieneman.

The ability to send several talented players to the draft each year proves that the Ducks develop athletes at a high level, which will ensure the team is in playoff contention each year.

Bear Alexander To Play Key Role In College Football Playoff

The season is not over for the Ducks. Alexander will be suiting up to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the quarterfinals of the CFP. As Oregon continues progress through the postseason, the Ducks will need to make sure the defense stays consistent throughout the game.

In the first round against the James Madison Dukes, Alexander racked up four total tackles and 0.5 sacks.

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks and No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders will kick off at 9 a.m. PT on Jan. 1 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

