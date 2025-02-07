Jacksonville's Arik Armstead's Emotional Speech After Winning Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
Former Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Arik Armstead has reached a shining moment in his football career.
The Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end was announced as the winner of The Walter Payton Man of the Year award at the NFL Honors in New Orleans on Thursday. The award recognizes Armstead for his efforts and acts of kindness off the field and in his community.
Armstead becomes the first ever Duck to win the award, which recognizes NFL players for their on-field performance and community impact. Arguably the most prestigous NFL award, it is given annually to an NFL player who demonstrates excellence on the field and a commitment to philanthropy and community impact.
He joins a group of recent notable winners that includes Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (2022), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (2020), former Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (2021) and Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward (2023).
After receiving the award, Armstead gave a thoughtful speech that included some touching words to his family and loved ones along with a message to fans.
"Tonight is about all of you in this room right here, and everyone watching at home," Armstead said. "We live in a world that constantly tries to divide us, whether that's politically, economically, race, racially, sexual orientation, we're constantly being divided. But I believe in humanity. I believe that we're all more alike than we are different, and I believe that all of us have the power to be the change that we want to see in our society. ... Let's define success by new metrics, not by the things that we acquire, but by how many people we positively impact."
Take a look at his full speech:
A Sacramento native, Armstead played nine seasons for the 49ers, starting 97 of 116 regular-season games. He started all 12 career playoff games with San Francisco, including Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs.
As a Niner, he tallied 302 total tackles, 33.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and six pass breakups.
Armstead signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the Jaguars last offseason, ending his time on the west coast. Jacksonville struggled its way to a 4-13 record, as Armstead finished the year with one start in 17 appearances while posting 29 total tackles (21 solo), two sacks and three pass breakups.
During his three seasons at Oregon, Armstead numbers didn't jump off the page but he proved himself as one of the best prospects in the country en route to becoming the No. 17 overall pick by the Niners in 2015. He had just four sacks in three years with the Ducks.
Armstead's best NFL year remains the 2019 campaign that ended in the Super Bowl. He finished that regular season with 54 total tackles, a career-high 10 sacks, two forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
