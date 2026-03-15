Best NFL Draft Fits for Oregon Offensive Lineman Emmanuel Pregnon

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon has a ton of talent and will be one of the many Oregon players selected this year when it comes to the 2026 NFL Draft. The talented prospect is being target for teams with a need on the interior of the offensive line.

Pregnon has the chance to fit on many different teams, and far more than these three, but the following three franchises would be the best fits for Pregnon coming out of Oregon.

Seattle Seahawks

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (72) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Seattle is one of the best teams in the league when it comes to protecting the quarterback and the backfield as a whole. Even after winning the Super Bowl as one of the most complete teams in the league, the Seahawks still have some room to grow the offensive line, and that will likely come out of the draft.

Pregnon would be a great addition for the Seahawks, as he would be a major addition in the long-term factor. He is also someone who can be a plug-and-play on both sides of the interior offensive line, which would be great for the Seahawks, as the versatility would only make the team better.

This would be a great fit for both parties if Seattle can land him.

Los Angeles Chargers

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins guard Cole Strange (69) looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Regardless of the addition of offensive guard Cole Strange or not, the Los Angeles Chargers will need to go with an interior offensive lineman in this upcoming draft. The Chargers have a ton of talent on offense, but could use some help on the offensive line. This is something that would make the team more complete and take them to the next level.

Pregnon would be in a situation where he would likely see the field very early and would have the chance to earn his stripes. This is something that continues to be a constant, intriguing factor for the Chargers and Pregnon.

Both parties would be winning at the end of the day, but it's an emphasis for Pregnon, as he would be seeing the field extremely early.

Houston Texans

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs with the ball in the third quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans are in huge need of an interior offensive lineman. They are lacking blue-chip talent, and they are razor-thin. This will make the position group a huge target for the team. The Texans will need to bring in at least one player on the interior of the offensive line, if not two, as they have a ton of spots to fill at some point.

If the Texans don't make any additions on the interior of the offensive line, then they will be in great danger for this upcoming season. Pregnon is a perfect fit, as he can play whatever role is given to him, but he will be a great guy to have to plug and play in a system like this. There are many opportunities for the prospect to start at some point in his first season.

This is arguably the best fit for the Oregon Ducks offensive lineman.

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