Oregon Ducks Turn Heads With More NFL Rookie Minicamp Invites
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Two days after the 2026 NFL Draft ended, Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Matthew Bedford accepted an invite to the New Orleans Saints' rookie minicamp, and punter James Ferguson-Reynolds to the New York Giants' rookie minicamp, according to The Oregonian's James Crepea.
Bedford started his college career with the Indiana Hooisers and Ferguson-Reynolds with the Boise State Broncos before transferring to Eugene, Oregon.
Offensive Lineman Matthew Bedford
Across his two seasons with Oregon, Matthew Bedford only played eight of the 29 games played after suffering a left knee injury in the fall of 2024.
He was set to be the starting right guard and was only on the offensive line for 84 total snaps during his time with the Ducks.
Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds
James Ferguson-Reynolds, a native of Geelong, Australia, came to the United States in 2020. He was named an Associated Press Third Team All-American in 2023.
In his senior season with Oregon, Ferguson-Reynolds punted 35 times for 1,470 yards, averaging 42.0 yards per attempt. The leftie had 17 punts inside the 20-yard line and six punts of 50-plus yards, with a long boot of 58 yards.
Below are the four other Ducks that will be looking for a shot at a spot at an NFL training camp and an opening-day roster spot.
Running Back Noah Whittington
Noah Whittington is headed to the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent, per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.
The Ducks' leading rusher from the 2025 season was an All-Big Ten Conference Honorable Mention selection with 829 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 129 carries. He finished his college career with 2,950 career rushing yards after starting his career with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers from 2020 to 2021, then moving to the Emerald City from 2022 to 2025.
Offensive Tackle Isaiah World
Isaiah World signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Zenitz.
The 6-8, 315-pound giant earned All-Big Ten Conference Honorable Mention honors before suffering a torn ACL in his left knee during the College Football Playoff semifinal loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl. The former Nevada Wolfpack is expected to make a full recovery after not participating in the NFL Combine or Oregon's Pro Day.
Long Snapper Luke Basso
Luke Basso will sign as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos, reported by Crepea.
The Duck will have the chance to reunite with quarterback Bo Nix, with whom he played alongside during the 2022 and 2023 campaigns at Autzen Stadium. The primary specialist appeared in 39 games, while earning All-Big Ten Conference First Team honors in his redshirt junior season and All-Big Ten Conference Second Team honors during his redshirt senior season.
Kicker Atticus Sappington
Atticus Sappington will be joining the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie minicamp invite, per Crepea.
The former Oregon State Beaver turned Duck went 51-for-61 on his field goal college attempts, turning a 83.6 percentage. On 40 through 49-yard attempts, Sappington knocked through 17-for-21 kicks through the uprights.
With the long distance of 50 yards or more, the Portland, Oregon, native finished 2-for-5 throughout his college career. His longest included a 51-yarder against the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, in the rivalry road 26-14 win to cap his Pacific Northwest tenure.
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Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as the lead writer and editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.