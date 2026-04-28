Oregon Ducks Turn Heads With More NFL Rookie Minicamp Invites

Two days after the 2026 NFL Draft ended, Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Matthew Bedford accepted an invite to the New Orleans Saints' rookie minicamp, and punter James Ferguson-Reynolds to the New York Giants' rookie minicamp, according to The Oregonian's James Crepea.

Bedford started his college career with the Indiana Hooisers and Ferguson-Reynolds with the Boise State Broncos before transferring to Eugene, Oregon.

Offensive Lineman Matthew Bedford

Oregon’s Matthew Bedford sings the song “Shout” during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Across his two seasons with Oregon, Matthew Bedford only played eight of the 29 games played after suffering a left knee injury in the fall of 2024.

He was set to be the starting right guard and was only on the offensive line for 84 total snaps during his time with the Ducks.

Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks kicker Atticus Sappington (36) kicks the game-winning field goal as punter James Ferguson-Reynolds (46) holds late during the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

James Ferguson-Reynolds, a native of Geelong, Australia, came to the United States in 2020. He was named an Associated Press Third Team All-American in 2023.

In his senior season with Oregon, Ferguson-Reynolds punted 35 times for 1,470 yards, averaging 42.0 yards per attempt. The leftie had 17 punts inside the 20-yard line and six punts of 50-plus yards, with a long boot of 58 yards.

Below are the four other Ducks that will be looking for a shot at a spot at an NFL training camp and an opening-day roster spot.

Running Back Noah Whittington

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) carries the ball against the Washington Huskies during the first half at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Noah Whittington is headed to the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent, per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

The Ducks' leading rusher from the 2025 season was an All-Big Ten Conference Honorable Mention selection with 829 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 129 carries. He finished his college career with 2,950 career rushing yards after starting his career with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers from 2020 to 2021, then moving to the Emerald City from 2022 to 2025.

Offensive Tackle Isaiah World

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Isaiah World (76) and defensive back Daylen Austin (0) block against Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mikail Kamara (6) during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Isaiah World signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Zenitz.

The 6-8, 315-pound giant earned All-Big Ten Conference Honorable Mention honors before suffering a torn ACL in his left knee during the College Football Playoff semifinal loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl. The former Nevada Wolfpack is expected to make a full recovery after not participating in the NFL Combine or Oregon's Pro Day.

Long Snapper Luke Basso

Luke Basso will sign as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos, reported by Crepea.

The Duck will have the chance to reunite with quarterback Bo Nix, with whom he played alongside during the 2022 and 2023 campaigns at Autzen Stadium. The primary specialist appeared in 39 games, while earning All-Big Ten Conference First Team honors in his redshirt junior season and All-Big Ten Conference Second Team honors during his redshirt senior season.

Kicker Atticus Sappington

Oregon kicker Atticus Sappington celebrates a field goal as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Atticus Sappington will be joining the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie minicamp invite, per Crepea.

The former Oregon State Beaver turned Duck went 51-for-61 on his field goal college attempts, turning a 83.6 percentage. On 40 through 49-yard attempts, Sappington knocked through 17-for-21 kicks through the uprights.

With the long distance of 50 yards or more, the Portland, Oregon, native finished 2-for-5 throughout his college career. His longest included a 51-yarder against the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, in the rivalry road 26-14 win to cap his Pacific Northwest tenure.

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