Best Uniforms In Big Ten Ranked: Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Snubbed?
The Oregon Ducks have long led the country in creativity when it comes to football uniforms, but where do they rank against the rest of the Big Ten?
Back when the Ducks played in the Pac-12, the uniform matchups were often elite. Oregon vs Arizona State in the desert back in the early 2000's comes to mind, with the Ducks donning the road whites and ASU wearing the Burnt red. The Big Ten has given us some incredible uniform clashes throughout the years as well.
Here are the top-five uniforms in the Big Ten:
5. UCLA
While the Bruins certainly did not have the season they hoped for last year, they typically always look good on the gridiron, at least. The classic gold pants and the powder blue jerseys are a unique combination, and make for good uniform clashes against the Ducks. Bonus points for the gold face masks.
4. Penn State
While the Nittany Lions uniforms have been criticized as "boring" over the years, the rich history behind the uniforms give them extra brownie points. The famous all white helmet has aged well throughout the last few decades and the all white uniforms look amazing in Happy Valley, especially during a "white out" game
3. Wisconsin
Maybe it's the shade of red, or maybe its the classic helmet with the red "W," but either way, Wisconsin's home uniforms are an all-time classic. Wisconsin and Oregon blessed fans with one of the best uniform matchups in the 2012 and 2020 Rose Bowl Game. The Badgers wear maybe the most aesthetically pleasing jerseys to look at.
2. Michigan
Starting with arguably the best helmet in all of college football, this iteration of the Michigan uniform just does not miss. The Maize and Blue colors are classic and remind fans instantly of the rich tradition that comes with Wolverine football. The yellow numbers paired with the wolverine claw marks on the helmet provide a fun look to what is already a fantastic uniform. Ducks fans wont get to see the Wolverines next season, but Oregon has a matchup scheduled with Michigan in 2026.
1. Oregon
Coming in at No.1 is Oregon. It goes without saying that whichever colorway the Ducks choose to wear on any given Saturday, it's going to pop. It's going to look great on TV and it's going to look great in person.
The Ducks have had numerous flashy uniforms throughout the years, but a fan favorite was last years throwback, with the fighting duck on the shoulders. Oregon also debuted a "stomp out cancer" uniform last year that was a major hit. Some of the jersey elements being designed by Oregon coach Dan Lanning's wife Sauphia, a cancer survivor, and their sons. No matter which combination of pants, jersey, and helmet the Ducks wear on any given Saturday, you can bet it will look incredible.