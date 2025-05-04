Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Praised By New Teammates Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw
Former Oregon Ducks and current Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix got some help on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. The Broncos signed a pair of former San Francisco 49ers in linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga.
Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga Praise Bo Nix
The now Denver Bronco safety Talanoa Hufanga, had an interview with DNVR’s Zac Stevens. In this interview, Hufanga talked about his new quarterback Bo Nix.
“Even talking to Dre (Greenlaw), he was my locker partner at the ‘9ers and then we came here together, we were like ‘Man, when you got a quarterback that can go out there and really play, as a defense, you know it’s just not three and out,” Hufanga said. “There are a lot of teams like that in the NFL. So for us, it’s like ‘We got potential here.’ Why can't we come over here and help change. He’s the reason.”
Both Hufanga and Greenlaw played on some very good 49ers teams that went deep into the playoffs numerous times. They each recognize how important the quarterback position is to the teams’ success and they believe that Nix is the guy that can count on when they aren’t on the field.
Bo Nix Looking To Build On Rookie Season
Bo Nix was drafted No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. Nix was coming off of his two best seasons in college, both with the Oregon Ducks in 2022 and 2023. Many thought that Broncos coach Sean Payton reached for Nix and he was not worth such an early draft pick. Those doubters were quieted with how well Nix and the Broncos did this past season.
In Nix’s rookie season, the Broncos went 10-7 and earned a wild card berth in the NFL Playoffs. This snapped a nine-year drought of missing the playoffs for Denver. They were eliminated in the wild card round by the Buffalo Bills, but the season was still a huge success.
In 17 games for the Broncos, Nix threw for 3,775 yards, 29 interceptions, and 12 interceptions. He also put his mobility on display with 430 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns. Nix even snagged a touchdown reception on his lone target.
The Broncos now have expectations to be good in the 2025 season, unlike 2024. In 2024, the Broncos over/under win total was hovering around five to six on most sportsbooks. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Broncos win total for the 2025 season is currently set at 9.5 wins.
Will they be able to build off their success from last season in Nix's sophomore season?
