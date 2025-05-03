Cleveland Browns, Dillon Gabriel Expected To Miss NFL Playoffs: Betting Odds
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel was selected No. 94 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Gabriel now joins a Browns quarterback room with Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, and Deshaun Watson.
Cleveland is coming off of a 3-14 season. The betting odds for the upcoming season have the Browns with the worst odds to make the playoffs.
Browns With Worst NFL Playoff, Super Bowl Odds
The Cleveland Browns have the worst odds in the NFL to make the playoffs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Browns have odds of +800 to make the playoffs. The team with the next lowest odds are the New York Giants with odds of +650 to make the playoffs. The team with the second worst odds behind Cleveland in the AFC are the New York Jets at +475.
Furthermore, the Browns are not surprisingly tied for dead last in Super Bowl odds with the Saints at +25000. Cleveland’s win total is currently set at 5.5 wins.
Browns Quarterback Room Entering 2025 Season
A big reason for these low odds are is the uncertainty at the quarterback position. The Browns have five quarterbacks on the roster with Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, and Deshaun Watson. Who will get the nod to be the starter in Week One?
Gabriel and Sanders are each rookies that were mid-to late round draft picks. Relying on one of them out of the gates is a very risky thing to do unless they light it up in training camp and in the preseason.
Kenny Pickett hasn’t been a starting quarterback in a over a year. He was once the starter for the Steelers, but lost his position and then went to the Philadelphia Eagles as the backup to Jalen Hurts in their 2024 Super Bowl winning season.
The 40-year-old Joe Flacco is back in Cleveland after spending one season with the Indianapolis Colts. Flacco took over for the Browns during the 2023 season and helped lead them to the playoffs, winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year in the process.
Then there is Deshaun Watson, Watson is in the midst of a five-year $230 million contract. He suffered a torn achilles during the 2024 season and his return to the field is very much in doubt for the upcoming season.
Enter Dillon Gabriel?
With this much uncertainty with the Browns quarterback position, there is a real path for Dillon Gabriel to eventually get the starting job this season. It would be expected for someone with experience; Pickett or Flacco, to get the nod early in the year.
If Gabriel impresses during practice and the Browns offense needs a spark, he could very well end up being the guy at the end of the year.
