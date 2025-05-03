Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Nate Bittle Snubbed From NBA Draft Combine: Maintains NCAA Eligibility

Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle has not been invited to the NBA Draft combine ahead of the draft in June. Bittle declared for the NBA Draft in March but maintains one year of college eligibility, leaving the door open for a return to coach Dana Altman's Ducks.

Bri Amaranthus

Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman speaks at a press conference with guard Jackson Shelstad (3) and center Nate Bittle (32) after defeating the Liberty Flames in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman speaks at a press conference with guard Jackson Shelstad (3) and center Nate Bittle (32) after defeating the Liberty Flames in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle has not been invited to the NBA Draft combine ahead of the draft in June. Bittle declared for the 2025 NBA Draft in March but maintains one year of college eligibility, leaving the door open for a return to coach Dana Altman's Ducks.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman speaks at a press conference with guard Jackson Shelstad (3) and center Nate Bittle (32)
Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman speaks at a press conference with guard Jackson Shelstad (3) and center Nate Bittle (32) after defeating the Liberty Flames in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The NBA announced on Friday the 75 players that will participate in the 2025 Draft Combine, which will take place in Chicago from May 11-18. The 2025 NBA draft will be held in Brooklyn on June 25-26.

Bittle has until June 15 to test the waters and decide whether he wants to withdraw from the draft and use his college eligibility. 

A defensive menace, Bittle earned Third Team All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Defense honors in the 2024-25 season. The starting center enjoyed a break out season after a relatively-quiet three seasons in Eugene. Bittle averaged a team-high 14.2 points along with 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.9 assists. He led the Big Ten with 75 total blocks.

Duke star Cooper Flagg is the overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, with the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets each holding 14 percent odds to obtain the top selection in the NBA lottery.

The combine is a chance for prospects to wow scouts and teams on the court, especially in the scrimmage, while also holding interviews and meetings to impress with mindset and basketball IQ. Bittle's draft chances took a hit without the invite to the combine.

Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandator
Dec 21, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"Every day I play basketball at Oregon, I live my childhood dream. Though the best part of paying at Oregon no kid could ever imagine: The University of Oregon community and the die-hard Duck fans. They are what makes this place truly special for me and I want to express my deepest gratitude. Thank you!!" posted Bittle on social media after the 2024-25 season.

The 6-10, 175-pound center from Central Point, Oregon committed to the Ducks out of high school as a five-star recruit. Bittle missed a majority of the 2023-24 season with a wrist injury as well as an unspecified illness, and he received a waiver for an extra season of eligibility from the NCAA.

Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) yells in excitement Friday, March 14, 2025, during the Big Ten tournament
Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) yells in excitement Friday, March 14, 2025, during the third round of the men's Big Ten tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon lost to the Arizona Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2024, and the Ducks' early March Mardness exit led some to believe that Bittle could return for one more year with 'unfinished business.'

Oregon guard Jadrian Tracey received an extra year of eligibility like Bittle, and Tracey announced he will be playing one more season with the Ducks.

Oregon starting guard Jackson Shelstad is also officially staying to Eugene for his third season instead of entering his name into the 2025 NBA Draft.

"I really wanted to play with Jackson (Shelstad) last year. I've known Jackson a long time being in the state of Oregon. It's a blessing to share the court with him, playing for the University of Oregon. It puts a good name on our state," Bittle told Oregon Ducks on SI in June.

Bittle shined in 2024-25, and he is one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award, annually given to the best center in college basketball. He joins Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, Maryland's Derik Queen, Michigan's Vladislav Goldin, and Stanford's Maxime Raynaud.

Bri Amaranthus
