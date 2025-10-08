Betting Lines Continue To Shift For Oregon Ducks vs. Indiana Hoosiers
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks are gearing up for a matchup in Eugene against the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers. ESPN's College GameDay will be on campus for the matchup between two undefeated teams that will have massive Big Ten implications. Indiana could be the Ducks' biggest regular season test and many bettors want in on the action.
Oregon Ducks Currently Tabbed As A 7.5 Favorite Over Indiana
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Oregon is currently a 7.5-point favorite over the Hoosiers. It is interesting to note that Oregon opened up as a 10.5 favorite against Indiana, but the line has now dropped to 7.5, indicating that a lot of the public's money is coming in on Indiana to cover the spread, or for the Hoosiers to win outright.
The over/under is set at 55.5, which means Fanduel is expecting a shootout at Autzen Stadium. The odds are currently favoring the under 55.5, which is set at -115 for the game to fall just short of that number. The over of 55.5 is set at -105.
It is interesting to note that the 7.5 line set by Fanduel is favored slightly towards Indiana, covering the spread at -112. Fanduel currently has -108 odds for Oregon to cover the spread, which would be the Ducks' third game in a row that they have covered the spread.
The Hoosiers are 1-0 against the spread against ranked opponents this season, covering the spread against Illinois when they defeated the Illini 63-10 in Bloomington. Indiana’s only game they failed to cover was their 22.5-point spread against Old Dominion in week one of the 2025 season.
Ducks Season Total Number Dropped On Sportsbooks Prior To 2025 Season
Prior to the beginning of the 2025 season, the Ducks' season win total was set at 10.5 according to Fanduel. That number dropped in the days before the season began, all the way down to 9.5, meaning the public believed that Oregon could very possibly lose three games this season.
Oregon has covered the spread in every game when at Autzen Stadium, with their only non-cover this season coming on the road at Northwestern. The Ducks have a great chance to notch another win towards covering their 9.5 win total that was set prior to the year.
The Ducks are 4-1 against the spread in their five games this season, and are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games played on a Saturday. Betters who have done their research may be enticed to bet the over. The total set by Fanduel has gone over in 11 of the Hoosiers' last 13 games on the road.
