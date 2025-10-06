Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti Doesn't Bite On Oregon Ducks NIL Comments
In April of this year, Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti opened up that he felt five or six college football programs had "unlimited resources" in an interview with CBS Sports.
Cignetti mentioned the Oregon Ducks with Ohio State, Texas, Miami, Notre Dame and Texas Tech as schools with NIL roster spending of more than $40 million.
Fast forward to October... No. 7 Indiana is preparing for a top-10 showdown vs. No. 3 Oregon at Autzen Stadium. On Monday before the game, Cignetti was asked about those comments and did not expand.
What Cignetti Said Before Oregon Ducks Game
At his Monday press conference, Cignetti was asked to expand on if he felt Oregon's depth was correlated to those NIL resources he previously mentioned.
"Well, I don’t know what their resources are. All I know is they’ve got a lot of good players," Cignetti said.
Cignetti's coaching career began more than 40 years ago and he smartly avoided any bulletin board material in talking about Oregon's NIL spending. Both Indiana and Oregon are fresh off bye weeks and aren't looking to fuel the fire in motivating the opponent in a game that will have massive Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications.
Notably, Cignetti also praised Oregon coach Dan Lanning in his fourth season as the Ducks' head coach.
"Big, fast, athletic, physical, depth. Coach Lanning has done a tremendous job recruiting, development, attention. Probably one of the most impressive young coaching phenoms to come around in a while I would say, having been in this game for a little bit. They’re a great football team." Cignetti said.
In Week 2 of this season, then-Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy poked the bear (Lanning) before playing the Ducks. Gundy claimed Oregon spent $40 million on its roster and suggested the Ducks should schedule non-conference games against teams with similar budgets.
True to form, Lanning turned the comments into motivation for his team.
"I told our team right before the game that it never requires extra motivation for an opportunity to go out and kick a-- but it never hurts when somebody pours gasoline on the fire," Lanning said after the Ducks beat Oklahoma State, 69-3.
Lanning also told Wake Up Barstool that Gundy's "numbers were off."
Cignetti's Previous NIL Comments
What exactly did Cignetti previously say in April of 2025?
"There's five or six (programs) out there that have unlimited NIL resources. It's kind of scary for everybody else," Cignetti told CBS Sports. "Our little pot of gold (at Indiana) is pretty nice, but we're not at $40 million. Or $30 million. Or even $25 million."
"If you want to be the best, you got to be able to compete against the best. Right now, I understand that is Oregon, Ohio State, Texas. ... Texas Tech because of their oil money. I think Notre Dame's up there pretty good right now, too. Miami, of course," Cignetti said of which programs he thought roster spending had reached $40 million.
Big Ten Matchup
When ESPN's College GameDay descends on Eugene for the 13th time on Oct. 11, the stage couldn’t be bigger. Fresh off a double-overtime classic at Penn State's White Out, the Ducks look to make another statement. Can Oregon take down another top-10 foe with the spotlight on?
Oregon vs. Indiana kicks off in Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11 (12:30 p.m. PT, CBS). It will be the eighth all-time matchup of top-10 teams in Autzen.