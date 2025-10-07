Oregon's Dan Lanning Gives Brief Injury Update Before Massive Game vs. Indiana
EUGENE – Major implications on the Big Ten standings and the Heisman Trophy race are on the line, as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks are set to play their second-straight top-10 matchup against the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers.
Ahead of the key showdown on Oct. 11 in Eugene, Ducks coach Dan Lanning spoke to the media about Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and provided some injury updates.
What Dan Lanning Said
Opening Statement:
“Unbelievable opportunity sitting in front of us here with top-10 matchup versus a really good team. You watch these guys on tape. They do a lot of things well. I think the first thing stands out to us when you look at special teams and how dominant they've been in special teams and blocking kicks, just what they do and then how they play their players’ strengths. Their quarterback’s playing as good as anybody,” Lanning said.
“Obviously, they're extremely well coached on both sides of the ball. They create a lot of havoc on defense. And ultimately, that's what we're counting our fans to be part of what makes this environment great,” he continued.
“It's an exciting weekend in Eugene. A lot of people come to town to watch this game, because it's a premier game between really, two really good teams, counting on our fans to have a big impact on that game.”
Jahlil Florence Update:
“He's still practicing with us, working every single day.”
Dillon Gresham, Evan Stewart, Trey McNutt Updates:
“They'll all be down this week.”
ESPN's College GameDay Elevating The Community:
“Well, it doesn't necessarily affect our prep, right? The excitement’s around playing an unbelievable team, but I think you'd be lying if you said it didn’t affect our fans,” Lanning said.
“And the excitement around this game, that it's great for them and our fans have always been unbelievable, but we want everybody in the Big Ten to get to experience that. So, Indiana's coming. They're obviously a really talented team, but our fans got a chance to make an impact, and we want to see it and feel it on Saturday.”
Offensive Coordinator Will Stein’s Development Of Quarterbacks:
“Yeah, it's been unbelievable. We've had a lot of success with quarterbacks, and Will is definitely a big part of that. The offensive staff is, and it's great to see those guys doing really well at the next level.”
The Sense Of Comfort Dante Moore Brings:
“I think it's really important, you know, and it's tough against a team like this that plays a little bit more spot zone. They break on the ball really, really well. They do a good job of playing in zones and understand where the quarterback is going to take the ball. So, this is one where we have to do a great job of protecting the ball, but our quarterback’s done that so far.”
Quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s Accuracy:
“Their timing is really impressive. They know they know where guys are going to be at. They do a really good job of shipping the routes. He's got great delivery. He's able to throw the ball extremely well, but he's throwing it. He knows where his wide out's going to be, knows what coverage he's throwing into. You know, that's an indicator of a really well coached player that knows his system extremely well.”
How He’s Progressed Since They Played Him At Cal In 2023:
“I think he's surrounded by some really talented players, and I think, again, has a really clear understanding of scheme. This offense, when you watch it, has an identity. You know you're going to see the same play ran a couple times. The window dressing might be different, but they know how to run this play,” Lanning said.
“It's not about inventing new offense. It's about running it better than you and executing it better than you. And they do a really good job of that. And then they do enough of that to where you think, okay, this is what it's going to be. And then they throw a wrinkle in there. It is different. So, he's playing in an offense that clearly has an identity. He's playing around really good players.”
What Moore Needs To Do To Separate Himself From Mendoza:
“He'll never be on the field the same time as Mendoza, and Mendoza will never be on the field the same time as him. So, all he has to do is go out there and play his game and the rest will, the rest will take care of itself. He's competing to be the best version of himself. He's not competing against him.”
On Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti:
“Obviously, everywhere he's been, he's had a lot of success. This team's really well coached. I think the one that, you know, the other piece that really sticks out about their staff, you look at their staff, a lot of those guys have been together for a long time,” Lanning said.
“Like a lot of continuity, and that speaks to guys that want to coach with him. He's won everywhere he's been, right? That's really apparent, but he's obviously a phenomenal coach, and has done a really good job.”
Impressions On Indiana’s Offense:
“I think the first thing sticks out is, like, this is a team that has a clear identity. You know, they know what they're good at, and they do it really, really, really well. They run the ball well. And, you know, they obviously have RPO tags off a lot of the runs that they make sure what they're running it, they're running into an advantageous look when they're throwing it, they're throwing it into a good look,” Lanning said.
“They do a really good job of that, you know. So that's the thing that stands out. They're rushing as well as anybody in the country, and they're throwing as well as anybody in the country. And they have a lot of weapons that they can use.”
The Progression Of Oregon’s Defensive Backs:
“Preparation. These guys have worked really, really hard. We pitch a lot at them every single week about understanding how we're going to play certain coverages or adapt those changes. Those guys have worked really hard, prepared really hard, and they push themselves in practice to get the results you want in the field on Saturdays.”
Approach During The Bye Week:
“Just a little bit more focused on recovery, on some of the work that we had to do. I think you check boxes as a coach, like, okay, do we have a physical team? What do you need to ramp up in a bye week? What do you need to dial back? And I feel like we have a physical team. It was important for us to be able to recover and train ourselves with more mental reps, more than you know, physical practice reps at times.”