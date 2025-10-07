Oregon Ducks Release Grateful Dead Tribute Shoe Ahead of Themed Wisconsin Game
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks are one home and one road game away from their tie-dye themed game against Wisconsin on Oct. 25, tributing the rock band The Grateful Dead. Though the Ducks need to defeat No. 7 Indiana and Rutgers before the Badgers come to Eugene, the program is already releasing some unique Nike swag.
On Oct. 3, several major sneaker outlets posted a photo of The Grateful Dead x University of Oregon x Nike Air Max 90 "Grateful Ducks" shoes, which will be available on Friday, Oct 24, just a day before the themed game.
The sneakers feature a white base, green and yellow patches of color throughout, a stripe of rainbow and black tie dye throughout the middle of the shoe sides, a shoe keychain of five rainbow colored Grateful Dead bears with Oregon Duck heads, and a sewn on Grateful Dead skull logo on the back of the shoe with Oregon colors and "Grateful Dead 1990" inscribed in the plastic. The Nike swoosh has a wavy "trippy" design with green shag-carpet-like fabric in the center.
Where Can Fans Get the Shoes?
Sneaker Bar Detroit reported that the "Grateful Ducks" will retail for $140 and be available on Nike's website as well as several other approved retailers.
Why Tribute the Grateful Dead?
Currently celebrating the bands' 60th anniversary, the Grateful Dead performed at the Autzen Stadium 10 times between 1974 and 1994, with a tribute to that era happening in 2018 from Dead & Company, an off-shoot of the original group. The original band has played at the university more than 20 times, with their icons and tie-dye becoming synonymous with Oregon's hippie culture.
Famous basketball broadcaster and Portland Trail Blazer athlete, the late Bill Walton, was also well known for his love of the Grateful Dead, frequently wearing tie dye to cover the Oregon Ducks basketball games. Walton passed away in 2024 with the Blazers tributing the late icon with tie dye patches on jerseys.
Fans have also long been clamoring for an Oregon uniform tributing the band or including tie dye in some way.
The Ducks released a video in late July teasing the unique game theme against the Badgers, which will be the first theme since 2019 to be a unique color instead of green, yellow, black, or white.
Will There Be Tie Dye Uniforms?
It is important to note that the "Mummy Duck" cleats, teased on the Sunday prior to Oregon's game on the road against the Penn State Nittany Lions, did tease the "Mummy Duck" uniforms, which were the "Warp Speed" and "Fly Era" white and black jersey pieces combined with custom mummy bandaged undergarments, gloves, cleats, face mask, and compression arm and leg bands.
Potentially, the Ducks could use a "Generation O" uniform and do a similar style, bringing tie dye details to already existing uniform pieces for a unique combination.
Oregon's 2025 Color Schedule:
Oct. 11 vs. Indiana - Wear Yellow
Oct. 18 at Rutgers - Wear Green
Oct. 25 vs. Wisconsin - Wear Tie-Dye or Green
Nov. 8 at Iowa - Wear Green
Nov. 14 vs. Minnesota - Wear Green
Nov. 22 vs. USC - Wear Black
Nov. 29 at Washington - Wear Green